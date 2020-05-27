Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly broken up after 3 years of dating

caption Scott Disick and Sofia Richie arrive at her 21st birthday celebration in Las Vegas. source Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Nightlife

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly ended their three-year relationship, multiple outlets confirmed on Wednesday.

“They are technically ‘split’ but Sofia has been in touch with Scott,” a source told E! News, adding that the breakup was amicable.

The news came one week after outlets reported that they were taking a break following Disick’s stint in rehab in April.

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself,” the source explained.

Richie has been with her family following the split, while Disick has been with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children in Utah.

“Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split,” the source said. “Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

The source said that it’s likely that Disick and Richie will rekindle in the future.

Sources previously told E! News that the couple has a tendency to “bicker,” adding that “Sofia will take her stuff and leave for a day or two” but they often end up getting back together.

The news broke one day after the “Flip It Like Disick” star celebrated his birthday with ex Kourtney Kardashian and their three children – Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 – in Utah.

Richie, who began seeing Disick in 2017, didn’t appear to be celebrating with the family and didn’t share a birthday message for Disick on social media as she has in the past.

Their lack of public affection doesn’t come as a large surprise given the fact that Us Weekly reported that the couple was taking “a break” on Thursday. The decision came after the reality star’s decision to check himself into a rehab facility to work through “past traumas” on April 28.

“Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more,” a source told Us Weekly. “Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself.”

And while they’ve decided to part ways, Richie has previously been supportive of Disick’s health.

The model “noticed a change” in him before encouraging him to get help, according to Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that a factor in his decision to seek treatment was “to get help for himself and for her and their relationship.”

After a photo of Disick inside the treatment facility was leaked, he returned home and threatened legal action. According to E! News, he’s open to seeking further help and is hoping to find a “reliable” center in the future.

Representatives for Disick and Richie didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.