Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb just joined the board of $240 billion drugmaker Pfizer

caption Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb source Reuters

Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commissioner, is joining the board of directors at pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

Gottlieb is the latest former regulator to join the board of a pharma company.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb just joined the board of directors at drugmaker Pfizer, about two months after stepping down as the head of the US drug regulator.

Gottlieb resigned from the Food and Drug Administration in April after two years on the job, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

During his time at the FDA, Gottlieb won rare bipartisan praise, changing the image of the FDA. The FDA approved a steady stream of new drugs, hitting an all-time record last year, and pushed to crack down on youth e-cigarette use and tobacco products.

Never miss out on healthcare news. Subscribe to Dispensed, our weekly newsletter on pharma, biotech, and healthcare.

Gottlieb will serve on two committees on Pfizer’s board: Regulatory and Compliance and Science and Technology.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Gottlieb join Pfizer’s Board of Directors,” Ian Read, Pfizer’s executive chairman, said in a statement. “Scott’s expertise in health care, public policy and the industry will be an asset to our company and enable our shareholders to continue to benefit from a Board representing a balance of experience, competencies and perspectives.”

Gottlieb, 47, had a long career in the healthcare industry before starting at the FDA. He is a physician, and was also a venture partner at the venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates. Gottlieb also previously served at the FDA as deputy commissioner during George W. Bush’s presidency.

Gottlieb is not the first FDA Commissioner to join a pharmaceutical company. Mark McClellan who served as FDA head from 2002 to 2004, sits on the board of Johnson & Johnson.