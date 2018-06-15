EPA’s Pruitt reportedly told aides to help get his daughter a White House internship and secure discounted tickets to the Rose Bowl

More former Environmental Protection Agency staffers are coming forward to accuse administrator Scott Pruitt of abusing government resources and using staff to do his personal bidding.

Aides told The New York Times they helped Pruitt’s daughter secure an internship in the White House.

They also arranged the logistics for Pruitt’s family and security detail to attend several sporting events, including helping him get tickets at the 50-yard line for the Rose Bowl.

More and more staffers are accusing scandal-plagued Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt of abusing government resources and using staff to do his personal bidding.

Pruitt has so far been accused of using staff to find him a new apartment and Trump hotel mattress, get his wife a job running a Chick-fil-A franchise, and drive around Washington, DC to look for his favorite Ritz Carlton lotion.

He is currently the subject of 12 separate ethics investigations looking into his lavish spending habits, use of staff for personal reasons, and connections with lobbyists that could create conflicts of interest.

Speaking to The New York Times, one aide said Pruitt “had a clear sense of entitlement” and used his aides as “foot soldiers” to help him attain a lavish lifestyle like those of wealthier cabinet members. Pruitt earns about $180,000 a year.

“The problem is he is not Trump – he is not a billionaire,” said one aide, speaking to the Times anonymously. “But he sincerely thinks he is.”

New allegations revealed by staffers charge Pruitt with using his position to help his daughter, McKenna Pruitt, get accepted into law school, enlisting the assistance of three aides in securing her an internship at the White House, and having staff arrange for him and his family to attend several sporting events.

In a meeting on his official EPA calender, Pruitt met with William Howell, the former speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. Howell wrote McKenna a recommendation letter for the University of Virginia School of Law, to which she was accepted and now attends.

Pruitt’s former deputy chief of staff Kevin Chmielewski and other aides also confirmed that Pruitt instructed them to “see what they could do” about helping McKenna secure a summer internship in the White House, one of the most competitive and coveted internships in Washington. She was accepted into the program last year.

“We were constantly fielding requests like this, even though this had nothing to do with running the EPA,” said Chmielewski, who left his post after a falling out with Pruitt.

Another aide helped Pruitt secure tickets at the 50-yard line for the Rose Bowl at a heavily discounted price. Other staffers arranged the logistics for Pruitt, his family, and his large security detail to attend other sporting events, including several Washington Nationals baseball games.

The cost of Pruitt’s entire security detail, estimated to be around $3.5 million, has been another subject of interest by congressional investigators looking into the scope of Pruitt’s lavish spending habits.