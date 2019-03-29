Scott Rogowsky just announced he’s hosting a new baseball show — and that could mean he’s done with HQ Trivia

Kevin Webb, Business Insider US
Scott Rogowsky attends the 'Ocean's 8' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

  • HQ Trivia host Scott Rogowsky has a new baseball show at DAZN called “ChangeUp.”
  • “ChangeUp” is a daily show running from 7 to 10 p.m. EST and would conflict with HQ Trivia’s live game shows, which currently broadcast daily at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST.
  • Rogowsky has been the primary host of HQ Trivia since the app launched in August 2017. He’s earned a cult following from hundreds of appearances on the daily game show.
  • It’s unclear at the time if Rogowsky will continue to host any HQ shows.

After hosting HQ Trivia for more than two years, comedian Scott Rogowsky has taken on a new role at DAZN, a sports streaming subscription service. Rogowsky began hosting a daily baseball show called “ChangeUp” on March 28th, the opening day of the Major League Baseball season.

“ChangeUp” is scheduled to air Monday through Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m EST; that schedule could conflict with Rogowsky’s current role as the primary host HQ’s live game shows, which broadcast live at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST every day. It’s possible, however, that Rogowsky could continue to host HQ on occasion, or regularly if the app changed its current broadcast times. It’s also possible that Rogosky is ready to move on from HQ – but nothing has been confirmed other than Rogowsky joining DAZN.

A source familiar with the matter says that Rogowsky is a huge baseball fan, so hosting “ChangeUp” at DAZN is a dream job for him. Rogowsky will be co-hosting alongside Adnan Virk, who joined DAZN after being abruptly dismissed after nine years at ESPN for his role in a leaking scandal. The show jumps between different MLB games during the evening to capture the most exciting moments, with Rogowsky and Virk adding commentary and analysis.

HQ Trivia is an online game show broadcasting live each day. Rogowsky has been the primary host of HQ Trivia since the show launched with an app in August 2017. HQ was co-founded by Colin Kroll, who also helped co-found the video looping app Vine. Kroll was CEO of HQ Trivia until his death in December 2018; at the time of his death, Rogowsky thanked Kroll for his leadership and said HQ changed his life.

HQ Trivia did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.