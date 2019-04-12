HQ Trivia host and ‘Quiz Daddy’ Scott Rogowsky is officially leaving the game show

source HQ Trivia

The HQ Trivia poster boy Scott Rogowsky is out as host of the mobile game show.

“Nothing in my decade-plus entertainment career has meant more to me personally and professionally than my involvement with HQ,” Rogowsky told TMZ in a statement.

Rogowsky can now be found on sports streaming service DAZN as one of the hosts of a show named “ChangeUp.”

Rogowsky is moving full time to DAZN, a sports streaming service, as cohost of a baseball show named “ChangeUp.” He is Quiz Daddy – the nickname many of his fans took to calling him – no longer.

He confirmed his exit from HQ Trivia with TMZ on Friday.

PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! A @Mets win concludes my 1st day on air with @DAZN_USA's new live look-in baseball show #ChangeUp! Subscribe to https://t.co/rA4xrkYGcs & watch me 7-10p ET Mon-Fri alongside @adnansvirk giving you the best action from every @MLB game + Rico Brogna references pic.twitter.com/t9CMb28O8U — Scott Rogowsky (@ScottRogowsky) March 28, 2019

According to TMZ, Rogowsky attempted to stay on as an HQ Trivia host on weekends, “but CEO Rus Yusupov wouldn’t budge.” Rogowsky’s new show, “ChangeUp,” conflicts with the timing of HQ Trivia’s weekday broadcasts.

Representatives from HQ Trivia didn’t respond to a request for comment.