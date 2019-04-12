HQ Trivia host and ‘Quiz Daddy’ Scott Rogowsky is officially leaving the game show

Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
HQ Trivia

The face of HQ Trivia, Scott Rogowsky, is out as host.

Rogowsky is moving full time to DAZN, a sports streaming service, as cohost of a baseball show named “ChangeUp.” He is Quiz Daddy – the nickname many of his fans took to calling him – no longer.

He confirmed his exit from HQ Trivia with TMZ on Friday.

“Nothing in my decade-plus entertainment career has meant more to me personally and professionally than my involvement with HQ,” he told TMZ. “While the decision to leave HQ was a difficult one, I am delighted to begin this next chapter in my career with the amazing people at MLB and DAZN.”

According to TMZ, Rogowsky attempted to stay on as an HQ Trivia host on weekends, “but CEO Rus Yusupov wouldn’t budge.” Rogowsky’s new show, “ChangeUp,” conflicts with the timing of HQ Trivia’s weekday broadcasts.

Representatives from HQ Trivia didn’t respond to a request for comment.