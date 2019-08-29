Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson quits amid fury over Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament

Ruth Davidson resigns as the Conservative party’s leader in Scotland.

Davidson quit amid a growing backlash against Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend parliament.

She cited both personal and political reasons for her departure.

Davidson campaigned against Brexit and has repeatedly criticised the UK prime minister in the past.

Davidson led the Conservative party’s recent surge in Scotland and helped Theresa May avoid losing the last general election.

Ruth Davidson has quit as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

Davidson announced her resignation on Thursday morning amid widespread fury over Boris Johnson’s move to suspend Parliament in the weeks leading up to the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

She said she had decided to stand down primarily so she can spend more time with her family, and said the prospect of “spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with me dread.”

She added: “I fear that having tried to be a good leader over the years, I have proved a poor daughter, sister, partner and friend. The party and my work has always come first, often at the expense of commitments to loved ones.

“The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice.”

Davidson also cited change in the “wider political context” as a factor, and the “conflict I have felt over Brexit.”

She campaigned to stay in the European Union and is strongly opposed to a no-deal Brexit.

When Johnson became prime minister, Davidson publicly warned him that she would not support him if he pursued a no-deal exit from the EU.

She said: “I hope beyond measure the new Prime Minister is successful in getting an agreement with the EU so he can go back to the House of Commons and get the majority backing he needs. He has my full support in those efforts.

“Where I differ with the UK government is on the question of a no deal Brexit.

“When I was debating against the pro-Brexit side in 2016, I don’t remember anybody saying we should crash out of the EU with no arrangements in place to help maintain the vital trade that flows uninterrupted between Britain and the European Union.

“I don’t think the Government should pursue a no deal Brexit and, if it comes to it, I won’t support it.”

In her letter to party’s chairman in Scotland, Davidson said “I hope and believe” she represented Scottish industries in the Brexit process amid the growing prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

source Getty

The Conservatives lose one of their strongest assets

Her resignation comes just a day after Prime Minister Johnson triggered outrage by moving to suspend Parliament for five weeks, reducing the time Members of Parliament will have to potentially prevent a no-deal Brexit.

Davidson, the Member of Scottish Parliament for Edinburgh Central, became Conservative leader in Scotland in 2011.

She is credited for engineering the Tory party’s recent surge north of the border.

The Conservatives won 12 House of Commons seats and its largest share of the vote in Scotland since 1979 at the 2017 general election. Ex-Prime Minister Theresa May likely would have lost the last general election without the success of Davidson’s Scottish Conservatives.

Her decision to stand down as leader is a blow for Johnson ahead of a possible general election later this year.

In her letter, she described being the party’s Scottish leader as the “privilege of my life.”

Here is Davidson’s resignation letter

It has been the privilege of my life to serve as @ScotTories leader. This morning I wrote to the Scottish party chairman to tender my resignation. pic.twitter.com/CJ9EjW2RqN — Ruth Davidson (@RuthDavidsonMSP) August 29, 2019

Earlier in the day Lord Young quit as a Conservative government whip in the House of Lords, over the prime minister’s decision to suspend Parliament from early-September until mid-October.