A Scottish couple created a wall made out of bags of potato chips for their wedding, and it cost just $98

caption The couple spent £25 ($32.74) on 200 bags of potato chips. source Mercury Press

A couple have gone viral after sharing photos of a wall made from 200 bags of potato chips they had at their wedding.

Charlotte and Gavin Bell from Dunfermline, Scotland, spent £75 ($98.28) crafting a “crisp wall” for guests.

The wall was themed around retro British brands such as Discos, Space Invaders, Twiglets, and Wheat Crunchies.

Charlotte said: “I wasn’t expecting all the comments from people, and I’ve got some messages asking if people can buy or rent the frame.”

You’ve heard of flower walls, now get ready to start seeing bags of potato chips pinned to a wall at your next wedding event.

A Scottish couple have upped the stakes of wedding originality by constructing a wall of bagged potato chips. Charlotte and Gavin Bell, both from Dunfermline in Scotland, created the “crisp wall” with just £50 ($65.48) worth of timber, chicken wire, leftover spray paint from decorating their house, and a couple of hours to spare.

Charlotte said: “I’ve always been crisp-obsessed and everyone I know loves snacking, so the idea came about when Gavin’s sister suggested we should have a cart of crisps [chips] at the venue, instead of a candy cart.

“I wanted to put my own twist on it, so we put our heads together and had the idea to make a wall full of crisp packets for people to pick from.”

Charlotte spent £25 ($32.74) on 200 bags of potato chips which were themed around retro British brands like Discos, Space Raiders, Twiglets, Wheat Crunchies, as well as more common flavors from Walkers.

caption Charlotte and Gavin at their wedding in December 2019. source Mercury Media

The guests at their wedding in December last year loved the idea and kept going back for more while dancing, said Charlotte.

“Everyone even went home in their taxis with a bag!” she said.

With the wall of potato chips proving such a big hit at their wedding, Charlotte shared her snack-tastic idea on a wedding Facebook page in response to someone asking for ideas about alternative evening food options. A popular wedding Instagram page picked the post up, where Charlotte was then inundated with hundreds of comments, likes, and messages about her potato chip wall.

Charlotte added: “Gavin didn’t think it would be so popular and he now realizes it was an ingenious idea.

“I wasn’t expecting all the comments from people, and I’ve got some messages asking if people can buy or rent the frame.

“But I think I’m going to keep it for my 30th birthday and just keep using it at different milestone events!”

