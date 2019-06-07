A 13-bedroom mansion in Scotland that used to be a prison is on the market for $3.3 million — here’s a look inside the renovated home

caption The prison was shut down in 2000 and is now a 13-bedroom mansion. source Knight Frank

The Penninghame House – which was was sold in 2000 – used to be a prison run by the Scottish Prison Service.

It was renovated into a 13-bedroom mansion that boasts a gym and a sauna, and is now on the market for $3.3 million (£2.6 million).

In addition to the mansion, the property includes another five houses, and it can be sold as a whole or in five lots.

The Penninghame House in Scotland is on the market for $3.3 million (£2.6 million). Along with its Victorian architecture and antique art, this mansion has an interesting history: It used to be a prison.

According to a report by BBC News, the prison was shut down in 2000 because of budget cuts. It housed up to 95 prisoners nearing the end of their sentences and provided around 50 jobs to the local community.

According to estate agency Knight Frank, the Scottish Prison Service sold the property to its current owners in 2000. The current owners then spent five years renovating the property – which spans around 100 acres – and the prison itself into a 13-bedroom mansion with breathtaking views.

The facade of the mansion dates back to 1869, while the office building and dining room are estimated to have been built around 1700. The property also includes five additional houses, a stable block, equestrian facilities, around 5,000 feet of river frontage, gardens, and farmland. It can be sold as a whole or in five lots.

Keep reading for a look inside the converted prison.

The Penninghame House was sold to its current owners in 2000 by the Scottish Prison Service.

Prior to being sold, the mansion was a prison that housed up to 95 prisoners.

The prison provided rehabilitation courses for its prisoners and provided nearly 50 jobs to the local community.

The mansion was built in 1869, while the office building and dining room are believed to have been built around 1700.

The property includes a 13-bedroom mansion, five additional houses, a stable block, equestrian facilities, nearly 5,000 feet of river frontage, and farmland.

The estate spans around 100 acres and boasts breathtaking views of parkland and gardens.

The current owners spent five years renovating the property. They added modern finishes including a kitchen with light-colored cabinets and wood floors.

To preserve its history, the owners decorated the mansion with Victorian furniture and art.

Long hallways throughout the home lead to intimate living and dining areas.

The mansion sports a sauna and relaxation room.

It also includes a gym stocked with equipment.

The entire estate is for sale for $3.3 million (£2.6 million). It is represented by estate agency Knight Frank.

