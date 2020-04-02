I tried ‘scouse,’ the easy-to-make British stew that comes from Liverpool, and I’m going to add it to my comfort food repertoire

caption I tried my first bowl of scouse in Liverpool. source Rachel Hosie/Insider

In February I went to Liverpool and sampled the northern English city’s most famous dish, scouse.

It’s a stew made from beef or lamb, potatoes, and carrots, and traditionally served with bread and pickled red cabbage or beetroot.

Hearty, wholesome, and filling, it’s a great comfort food that would be easy to make at home too.

Scouse is also cheap – at traditional cafe Maggie May’s, a bowlful cost just £6.45 ($8).

While it wasn’t mind-blowingly delicious, it hit the spot and definitely did its job.

We all have our favorite comfort foods, be that mac and cheese, a jacket potato smothered in baked beans, or a tray of freshly-baked brownies.

But one hearty, wholesome, and warming dish you may be less familiar with is scouse.

The most famous meal in Liverpool, in the north of England, scouse is a stew made with beef or lamb, potatoes, and carrots, and traditionally served with bread and pickled red cabbage or beetroot.

It was originally a dish eaten by sailors, and is thought to have come from the Baltic ports of Germany and the Nordics.

Now, however, it’s on offer in all traditional Liverpudlian restaurants, and when I visited the city for the first time back in February to check out Virgin Voyages’ first cruise ship, I made a beeline for one of the most traditional and best-loved cafes in town, Maggie May’s, to try a bowlful.

While it wasn’t mind-blowingly delicious, it was satisfying, tasty, and hit the spot. It’s also inspired me to make my own similar stews as healthy comfort food options.

Situated on Bold Street in the center of Liverpool, Maggie May’s is a Liverpool institution.

I arrived on a chilly Monday at around 12.30 p.m., and a warming bowl of food sounded perfect.

It was quite busy, and my fellow diners seemed to be mainly locals plus a smattering of tourists. As I took my photos, one man joked, “Make sure you get my good side,” in a thick scouse accent. People are friendly in Liverpool.

The interior is traditional and charming, and I was a fan of these quaint gingham tablecloths.

To order, you go up to the counter and pay at the same time.

The menu is full of classic dishes including steak pie, lasagne, burgers, chili, and curry, all at incredibly reasonable prices. A lot of people were eating one particular dish though: scouse, which is of course what I ordered.

Mere minutes after I’d sat down, I was brought a steaming hot bowl of the stew with the traditional accompaniments: bread, and I opted to have both beetroot and cabbage.

Essentially it’s chunky pieces of meat with carrots, onions, and potatoes, all stewed together to create a comforting mush (and I am firmly of the belief that the best meals often resemble mush). It was all well cooked and the balance of all the ingredients was good.

I thought it could use a little dash of salt to lift the flavors, and although the scouse didn’t blow my socks off, it was warming and certainly wasn’t unpleasant. I made a mental note to try making something similar as a more nourishing alternative to some of my comfort food staples.

I wasn’t expecting artisan sourdough but I wasn’t wowed by the bread — it was suspiciously, unnaturally soft, and the butter was too cold, but it did the job of mopping up the sauce. The beetroot and cabbage provided a crisp tanginess in contrast to the scouse, which I liked.

It was a warming, balanced meal at the incredibly reasonable price of £6.45 ($8). Scouse may not have been the most delicious thing I’ve ever eaten, but it was good and certainly filled me up!

Simple, cheap, wholesome, comforting, it’s hard to go wrong with something like scouse when you’re craving comfort – it also provides a much more balanced meal than, say, mac and cheese.

I didn’t think scouse was particularly anything to write home about, but then again I hadn’t been expecting it to be mind-blowing. It’s a dish that does exactly what it needs to do, and it does it well.

Scouse serves as a great reminder that sometimes the simplest meals are the best ones.

Maggie May’s seemed to me like the perfect environment for a bowl of scouse, and it’s clearly a beloved cafe in town.

When I got my laptop out to do some work after eating, I definitely stuck out a bit (a co-working hotspot this ain’t). But the vibe was fun and relaxed, with a pop soundtrack of Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Justin Bieber setting the tone, despite somewhat contrasting with the traditional feel of the cafe.

I’d definitely go back to Maggie May’s and although I’m keen to try making my own scouse-inspired stews, I’m not sure it does it for me like a jacket potato covered in baked beans and tons of cheese.