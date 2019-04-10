Scrabble added 300 new words to its dictionary — these are the 22 most controversial ones you can use to win

caption Merriam-Webster released the sixth edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary.” source Betsssssy/Flickr

The 6th edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionariy” includes 300 new words.

Words like “twerk” and “Sriracha” made the cut.

Here are more of the wildest new words that are officially Scrabble approved.

The 6th edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released by Merriam-Webster last September and boasts 300 new words. It was last updated in 2014.

We’ve rounded up 21 of the most controversial new words that are officially Scrabble approved. That includes some that you could have sworn were already in there, like “zen” and “ew,” to words you might have never heard of, like “bokeh” or “aquafaba.” Plus, we included their definitions from the online Scrabble Dictionary.

Keep reading to see what words you need to add to your repertoire as soon as possible.

OK

OK – (adjective) all right

Ew

caption Gross. source John Pratt/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ew – (interjection) used to express disgust

Sheeple

caption Wake up, sheeple. source J. Bicking/Shutterstock

Sheeple – (noun) people likened to sheep

Twerk

caption Revelers watch each other twerk to music from a nearby club along Bourbon Street. source Adrees Latif/Reuters

Twerk – (verb) to dance by shaking the buttocks while squatting

Yowza

caption Total shock. source Disney/Lucasfilm

Yowza – (interjection) used to express surprise

Puggle

caption Puggles are a mix of pugs and beagles. source Elizabeth Winterbourne/Shutterstock

Puggle – (noun) a kind of dog

Facepalm

caption Unamused. source Paramount Domestic Television

Facepalm – (verb) to cover the face with the hand

Bizjet

Bizjet – (noun) a small airplane used for business

Nubber

caption Not going far at all. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Nubber – (noun) a weakly hit ball

Sriracha

caption Sriracha hot sauce. source Steven Depolo / Flickr

Sriracha – (noun) a spicy pepper sauce

Zomboid

caption Zombie costumes. source VCG/Getty Images

Zomboid – (adjective) resembling zombies

Emoji

caption Emojis. source Edoardo Maggio/Business Insider

Emoji – (noun) a small computer symbol used to express emotion

Zen

caption It stems from Zen Buddhism. source Columbia Pictures

Zen – (noun) a state of calm attentiveness

Macaron

caption Macarons are a popular French pastry. source Michal Osmenda/Wikimedia Commons

Macaron – (noun) a cookie with filling in the middle

Cotija

caption It’s named after the town of Cotija in the Mexican state of Michoacán. source Shutterstock

Cotija – (noun) a Mexican cheese

Arancini

caption A plate of arancini. source Flickr/kennejima

Arancini – (plural noun) balls of cooked rice

Schneid

caption Christian Pulisic of the US Men’s National Team reacts to their loss to Trinidad and Tobago during the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match. source Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Schneid – (noun) a series of losses

Bibimbap

caption Bibimbap. source sangsoo lee/Shutterstock

Bibimbap – (noun) a dish of cooked rice and vegetables

Aquafaba

caption Aquafaba. source Olya Detry/Shutterstock

Aquafaba – (noun) the liquid that results when beans are cooked in water

Hivemind

caption Like a beehive. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hivemind – (noun) the shared ideas of a group

Bokeh

caption It’s a Japanese word. source Shutterstock

Bokeh – (noun) the blurred quality of a photograph

Bestie

Bestie – (noun) a person who someone likes very much