Scrabble added 300 new words to its dictionary — these are the 22 most controversial ones you can use to win

- source
- Betsssssy/Flickr
- The 6th edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionariy” includes 300 new words.
- Words like “twerk” and “Sriracha” made the cut.
- Here are more of the wildest new words that are officially Scrabble approved.
The 6th edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released by Merriam-Webster last September and boasts 300 new words. It was last updated in 2014.
We’ve rounded up 21 of the most controversial new words that are officially Scrabble approved. That includes some that you could have sworn were already in there, like “zen” and “ew,” to words you might have never heard of, like “bokeh” or “aquafaba.” Plus, we included their definitions from the online Scrabble Dictionary.
Keep reading to see what words you need to add to your repertoire as soon as possible.
OK
OK – (adjective) all right
Ew
- source
- John Pratt/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Ew – (interjection) used to express disgust
Sheeple
- source
- J. Bicking/Shutterstock
Sheeple – (noun) people likened to sheep
Twerk
- source
- Adrees Latif/Reuters
Twerk – (verb) to dance by shaking the buttocks while squatting
Yowza
- source
- Disney/Lucasfilm
Yowza – (interjection) used to express surprise
Puggle
- source
- Elizabeth Winterbourne/Shutterstock
Puggle – (noun) a kind of dog
Facepalm
- source
- Paramount Domestic Television
Facepalm – (verb) to cover the face with the hand
Bizjet
Bizjet – (noun) a small airplane used for business
Nubber
- source
- Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
Nubber – (noun) a weakly hit ball
Sriracha
- source
- Steven Depolo / Flickr
Sriracha – (noun) a spicy pepper sauce
Zomboid
- source
- VCG/Getty Images
Zomboid – (adjective) resembling zombies
Emoji
- source
- Edoardo Maggio/Business Insider
Emoji – (noun) a small computer symbol used to express emotion
Zen
- source
- Columbia Pictures
Zen – (noun) a state of calm attentiveness
Macaron
Macaron – (noun) a cookie with filling in the middle
Cotija
- source
- Shutterstock
Cotija – (noun) a Mexican cheese
Arancini
- source
- Flickr/kennejima
Arancini – (plural noun) balls of cooked rice
Schneid
- source
- Ashley Allen/Getty Images
Schneid – (noun) a series of losses
Bibimbap
- source
- sangsoo lee/Shutterstock
Bibimbap – (noun) a dish of cooked rice and vegetables
Aquafaba
- source
- Olya Detry/Shutterstock
Aquafaba – (noun) the liquid that results when beans are cooked in water
Hivemind
- source
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Hivemind – (noun) the shared ideas of a group
Bokeh
- source
- Shutterstock
Bokeh – (noun) the blurred quality of a photograph
Bestie
Bestie – (noun) a person who someone likes very much