Meet the 8 incredible middle-schoolers who all won the Scripps National Spelling Bee and each took home $50,000

Eight impressive spellers from across the US can call themselves co-champions of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee in a historic moment for the competition.

This year’s spelling bee, which kicked off Tuesday in National Harbor, Maryland, and included 564 contestants who ranged in age from 7 to 14, came to a conclusion last night following an exhaustive 20 rounds.

After 17 rounds – with eight spellers remaining – Jacques Bailly, the official pronouncer and former Bee winner, announced that those who still stood after three more words would share the win.

“We’re throwing the dictionary at you,” he said. “And so far, you are showing the dictionary who is boss.”

This is the first time in the competition’s history that there have been more than two winners. The eight co-champs will each receive $50,000 in cash, a Scripps trophy, reference books, and trips to New York and Hollywood for talk show appearances.

Check out the winners of this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Rishik Gandhasri is a 13-year-old from San Jose, California. He is active in his school band and particularly enjoys playing the saxophone. His final word was “Auslaut.”

caption Rishik Gandhasri of San Jose, California, celebrates after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 30, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. source Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gandhasri is a 7th-grader from Chaboya Middle School. He tied for 25th place at last year’s bee.

Erin Howard is a 14-year-old from Huntsville, Alabama. Howard, only the second Spelling Bee champion from Alabama, enjoys writing instrumental electronic music. Her final word was “Erysipelas.”

Howard is an 8th-grader at Mountain Gap P-8 School. She tied for 22nd place in 2016, tied for 7th place in 2017, and got 9th place in 2018.

Christopher Serrao is a 13-year-old from Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. He loves to travel and try new food. His final word was “Cernuous.”

caption Christopher Serrao of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, celebrates after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 31, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. source Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Serrao is a 7th-grader at Readington Middle School. He tied for 41st place in 2017 and tied for 34th place in 2018.

Saketh Sundar is a 13-year-old from Clarksville, Maryland. He likes to listen to TED Talks in his free time. His final word was “Bougainvillea.”

caption Spelling bee contestant Saketh Sundar, 11, from Elkridge, Md., (187) reacts after correctly spelling a word during the morning session of the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee at National Harbor championship June 01, 2017 in Ft. Washington, MD. source Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Sundar is an 8th-grader at Clarksville Middle School. He tied for 46th place in 2016, tied for 12th place in 2016, and and tied for 19th place in 2018.

Shruthika Padhy is a 13-year-old from Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In addition to her spelling chops, she is also an impressive athlete, playing in this year’s National Indoor Tournament for field hockey. Her final word was “Aiguillette.”

Padhy is an 8th-grader at Rosa International Middle School. She tied for 22nd place in 2016, tied for 7th place in 2017, and tied for 10th place in 2018.

Sohum Sukhatankar is a 13-year-old from Dallas, Texas. He likes to fold origami, which he taught himself how to do on YouTube. His final word was “Pendeloque.”

Sukhatankar is a 7th-grader at St. Mark’s School of Texas. He tied for 23rd place in 2017 and tied for 25th place in 2018.

Rohan Raja is a 13-year-old from Irving, Texas. He plays cricket and tennis, and he loves watching superhero movies and anime. His final word was “Odylic.”

Raja is a 7th-grader at Coppell Middle School West. He tied for 10th place in 2018.

Abhijay Kodali is a 12-year-old from Flower Mound, Texas. He placed third in last year’s spelling bee, and got a pet German Shepherd named Zeus as a present for his efforts. His final word was “Palama.”

Kodali is a 6th-grader at McKamy Middle School.

The eight co-champs won after five perfect rounds and 47 consecutive words spelled correctly. They will each get the $50,000 prize.