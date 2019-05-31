Can you spell the hardest words from this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee?

caption The competition is fierce at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. source Chip Somodevilla

The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with eight winners on Thursday.

Any remaining contestant who spelled a word correctly in the 20th round was crowned a winner.

See if you can guess the correct spellings of some of the hardest words contestants had to spell.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with a record eight winners out of 592 contestants on Thursday.

Read more: Meet the 8 incredible middle-schoolers who all won the Scripps National Spelling Bee and each took home $50,000

In order to emerge victorious, students had to spell words that most people have never even heard of.

Given just the definitions from Merriam Webster’s dictionary, can you identify the correct spellings of 10 words from this year’s spelling bee?

This word means “the final sound in a word or syllable.” Which is the correct spelling?

caption There’s a word for the last sound in a word. source Shutterstock

a) Auslautte

b) Auslaute

c) Auslaut

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is c) Auslaut.

This word describes a bacterial skin disease “caused by a hemolytic streptococcus.” How is it spelled?

caption It appears as a rash on the skin. source Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

a) Eresipelas

b) Erysipelas

c) Erysipales

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is b) Erysipelas.

A word meaning a genus of “ornamental tropical American woody vines and shrubs with brilliant purple or red floral bracts,” it’s a tricky one to spell. Can you get it right?

caption This genus of plants features bright purple and red leaves. source Clint Budd/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

a) Bouginvillea

b) Bougainvilea

c) Bougainvillea

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is c) Bougainvillea.

How do you spell the word for “a shoulder cord worn by designated military aides?”

caption It comes from the French word for “needle.” source William R. Goodwin/US Navy/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

a) Aiguillette

b) Aguilette

c) Aiguilete

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is a) Aiguillette.

This word means “a diamond or other gemstone cut in the form of a pear-shaped brilliant.” Can you identify the correct spelling?

caption A pear-shaped diamond ring. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

a) Pendoleque

b) Pendeloque

c) Pendleque

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is b) Pendeloque.

There’s a word for “the webbing on the feet of aquatic birds.” How is it spelled?

a) Palama

b) Pelema

c) Palima

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is a) Palama.

This adjective describes a drooping or inclining plant. What is the right way to spell it?

caption Dead houseplants droop in their pots. source Shutterstock

a) Cernuous

b) Cernous

c) Cerrnuous

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is a) Cernuous.

How do you spell the adjective describing “a force or natural power formerly held by some to reside in certain individuals and things?”

caption The term was coined by Baron Carl von Reichenbach. source Rudolph Hoffmann/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

a) Odylyc

b) Odylic

c) Oddylic

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is b) Odylic.

This word has to do with conditions associated with the liver. How is it spelled?

caption Liver disease under a microscope. source Nephron/Wikimedia Commons/Creative Commons

a) Hapatic

b) Hipatic

c) Hepatic

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is c) Hepatic.

This word means “one who stares fixedly at his navel to induce a mystical trance.” Can you identify the correct spelling?

caption A little boy finds his belly button. source jennycu/Flickr

a) Omphelopsychate

b) Omphalopsychite

c) Omphilapsychete

Scroll down for the correct answer:

*

*

*

*

The answer is b) Omphalopsychite.