Can you spell the hardest words from this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee?

- The 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with eight winners on Thursday.
- Any remaining contestant who spelled a word correctly in the 20th round was crowned a winner.
- See if you can guess the correct spellings of some of the hardest words contestants had to spell.
The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee ended with a record eight winners out of 592 contestants on Thursday.
In order to emerge victorious, students had to spell words that most people have never even heard of.
Given just the definitions from Merriam Webster’s dictionary, can you identify the correct spellings of 10 words from this year’s spelling bee?
This word means “the final sound in a word or syllable.” Which is the correct spelling?
a) Auslautte
b) Auslaute
c) Auslaut
The answer is c) Auslaut.
This word describes a bacterial skin disease “caused by a hemolytic streptococcus.” How is it spelled?
a) Eresipelas
b) Erysipelas
c) Erysipales
The answer is b) Erysipelas.
A word meaning a genus of “ornamental tropical American woody vines and shrubs with brilliant purple or red floral bracts,” it’s a tricky one to spell. Can you get it right?
a) Bouginvillea
b) Bougainvilea
c) Bougainvillea
The answer is c) Bougainvillea.
How do you spell the word for “a shoulder cord worn by designated military aides?”
a) Aiguillette
b) Aguilette
c) Aiguilete
The answer is a) Aiguillette.
This word means “a diamond or other gemstone cut in the form of a pear-shaped brilliant.” Can you identify the correct spelling?
a) Pendoleque
b) Pendeloque
c) Pendleque
The answer is b) Pendeloque.
There’s a word for “the webbing on the feet of aquatic birds.” How is it spelled?
a) Palama
b) Pelema
c) Palima
The answer is a) Palama.
This adjective describes a drooping or inclining plant. What is the right way to spell it?
a) Cernuous
b) Cernous
c) Cerrnuous
The answer is a) Cernuous.
How do you spell the adjective describing “a force or natural power formerly held by some to reside in certain individuals and things?”
a) Odylyc
b) Odylic
c) Oddylic
The answer is b) Odylic.
This word has to do with conditions associated with the liver. How is it spelled?
a) Hapatic
b) Hipatic
c) Hepatic
The answer is c) Hepatic.
This word means “one who stares fixedly at his navel to induce a mystical trance.” Can you identify the correct spelling?
a) Omphelopsychate
b) Omphalopsychite
c) Omphilapsychete
The answer is b) Omphalopsychite.
