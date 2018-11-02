SE Asia Stocks: Singapore set for best week in over 2 years

The Straits TImes

Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday and were headed for weekly gains, with Singapore set for its best week in over two years.

Singapore shares climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in the session, as broader Asian equities ticked up amid signs that leaders of the world’s two largest economies may be ready to take measures to resolve their bitter trade dispute.

“A thawing of relations could be underway, raising hopes that contours of a trade deal could be reached with Trump and Xi scheduled to meet this month”, Mizuho Bank said in a note.

Global investors were also awaiting the outcome of a raft of data from the US including trade balance, non-farm payroll and factory orders due later in the day after the country’s trade deficit with China jumped to a record high in August.

Singapore stocks were on pace to end a four-week losing run with an about 3.7 per cent gain on the week, their biggest weekly ercentage gain since July 2016.

The city-state’s lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose to a near two-week high in the session, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbed about 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, Thai shares rose to a two-week top and were set to snap four straight weeks of declines with a more than 3 per cent weekly gain.

The session’s gains were led by lenders Siam Commercial Bank and Kasikornbank PCL, both rising more than 1 per cent.

Indonesian shares were on track for their fourth consecutive session of gains, boosted by financials and materials stocks.

Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT surged to more than one-month top, while nickel miner Vale Indonesia Tbk PT gained as much as 5.6 per cent.

Malaysian shares were little changed ahead of the country’s annual budget presentation, in which the newly elected government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is likely to

Telecom company Maxis Bhd rose 1.2 per cent while energy shipping services provider MISC Bhd declined 4.4 per cent in their biggest intraday fall in more than four months.

The Philippine market was closed for a public holiday.