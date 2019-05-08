A new cruise with $175,000 ocean-view suites will begin voyages to all seven continents in 2021 — here’s an inside look at the luxury ship

caption A rendering of SeaDream Yacht Club’s newest ship. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream Yacht Club recently announced its newest luxury ship, reported Robb Report and Travel + Leisure.

The mega-yacht – called the Innovation – is the first new vessel since the company was founded in 2001.

Reservations for its inaugural 2021 season became available to the public in April.

Depending on the vacation package, luxury suites can range from $13,000 to $175,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the world’s newest cruise ships will stop at all seven continents.

According to Robb Report and Travel + Leisure, SeaDream Yacht Club has announced its newest luxury cruise ship: the Innovation. The ship is the first new vessel the yacht club has unveiled since its origins in 2001 – and it’s equipped for both tropical and polar expeditions.

The cruise ship joins the ranks of other luxury cruise ships such a Seaborn cruise that visits 62 ports, the Regents Seven Seas’ World Cruise which docks at five continents, and Silversea’s 140-day cruise aboard its luxury Silver Whisper vessel.

Read more: The new Ritz-Carlton luxury cruise ships for the ‘1% of global travelers’ look like incredible super yachts – here’s a look at all the amenities and perks

The Innovation Ship features 110 rooms – relatively small, compared to the world’s largest cruise ship – and will include luxury dining options and amenities. For the ship’s longest “Global Yachting” voyage – a 92-day cruise from Hong Kong to Sydney – suites range from $65,000 to $175,000 plus additional fees. For the shortest, 11-day cruise to and from Antarctica, suites begin at $13,000. Reservations opened to the public in April.

Keep reading for a look at renderings of the forthcoming luxury vessel.

SeaDream Yacht Club was founded in 2001. Its two other luxury yachts, SeaDream I and SeaDream II, have carried passengers in “ultra-luxury” style for nearly two decades. Now, for the first time, SeaDream is expanding its fleet.

caption The SeaDream Yacht Club’s three vessels. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream’s third and newest vessel is called the Innovation. The forthcoming yacht will debut in 2021, exactly twenty years since the yacht club’s founding.

caption The Innovation. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

With the new ship, SeaDream’s owner, chairman, and CEO Atle Brynestad is launching the company’s “Global Yachting” voyages. In its first year, the Innovation will stop at over 200 ports in a total of 49 countries.

caption The Innovation. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

Constructed by Damen Shipyards, the vessel has nine decks and measures 155 meters in length.

source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

Defined as an “ultra-luxury yacht,” the ship has 3,500 square meters of deck space.

source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

The top deck includes hot tubs, along with “Balinese Dream Beds” where 40 guests can sleep outdoors.

source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

The voyages aboard the Innovation are advertised as all-inclusive vacations; the crew-to-passenger ratio is 1:1 in order to provide top service.

source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

The ship will also feature plenty of outdoor dining space, alongside its onboard pool.

caption The pool deck aboard the Innovation. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

The ship boasts three marinas designed for guest access to a variety of water sports. Activities include an in-ocean swimming pool along with sailboating, jet skiing, and kayaking.

caption An aerial view of the ship’s marina. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

The boat contains 110 ocean-view suites. Suite prices range depending on both preferred room type and the length of the voyage.

caption Inside one of the ship’s suites. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

For the ship’s longest voyage — a 92-day cruise from Hong Kong to Sydney — suites range from $65,000 to $175,000 plus additional fees.

caption Sydney, Australia. source Getty Images

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

Meanwhile, the shortest voyage — a roundtrip voyage to Ushuaia, stopping in Antarctica — is much cheaper, though still wildly expensive. For the 11-day voyage, the suites range from $13,000 to $41,000 plus fees.

caption Ushuaia, Argentina. source Sandra Kreuzinger/Getty Images

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream opened up booking to club members — guests who have previously sailed with the company — in March. Reservations opened to the public in April.

caption The Innovation. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club

There are currently five “Global Yachting” trips to choose from, each stopping at a wide variety of port cities. The packages include London to Ushuaia, Ushuaia to Ushuaia, Ushuaia to Longyearbyen, Longyearbyen to Niigata, and Hong Kong to Sydney. The voyages are 70 days, 11 days, 88 days, 69 days, and 92 days, respectively.

caption The Innovation. source Courtesy of SeaDream Yacht Club

Source: SeaDream Yacht Club