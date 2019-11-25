‘We can no longer undo what has been done’: Philippines apologises after SEA Games football teams wait hours for hotel rooms, shuttle buses

By
Raul Dancel, The Straits Times
Football players from Timor-Leste had to wait for three hours at the airport for their shuttle service when they arrived. When it did, the driver took them to the wrong hotel.
National football teams from four countries received a messy reception after landing in Manila this weekend, prompting red-faced organisers of the 30th South-east Asian Games to apologise on Sunday (Nov 24).

Football players from Timor-Leste had to wait for three hours at the airport when they arrived at 5am on Saturday.

When their shuttle service arrived, the driver took them to the wrong hotel.

Report: Timor Leste u23 football teamThey Arrival to hotel almost 9.30am and go to breakfast after that waiting for key room after break until 2.pm almost 10hrs

Phisgoc head Alan Peter Cayetano told reporters on Friday: “I can tell you, we are ready.”

But he conceded that with more than 11,000 athletes and their staff, and 9,000 volunteers to manage, there would be “day-to-day crisis management, day-to-day problems”.

