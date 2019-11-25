‘We can no longer undo what has been done’: Philippines apologises after SEA Games football teams wait hours for hotel rooms, shuttle buses

Myanmar’s under-22 football team also had to wait for hours at the airport.

They were then picked up by a bus that their online supporters commented looked small, cramped and worse than the trucks they had back home.

The delay also cost the players a day’s practice.

Photos of members of Cambodia’s team sleeping on the floor and on chairs at a hotel’s conference room went viral on social media.

They apparently arrived at their hotel hours before their scheduled check-in on Friday and were told to wait.

It also took Thailand’s football players hours to exit the airport due to problems with securing their IDs and the accreditation of their support staff.

The players also had to cancel their practise session on Saturday because the organisers scheduled the venue 30km from where they were staying, which would take at least three hours to traverse, taking into consideration Manila’s traffic.

They were told that the sports complex where the official football matches would be held starting on Monday was still being renovated.

Organisers had to issue an apology on Sunday.

“We sincerely apologise to our athlete guests from Timor-Leste, Myanmar and Cambodia for the inconvenience caused to them by the confusion regarding their transportation and hotel arrangements,” the Philippine Sea Games Organising Committee (Phisgoc) said in a statement.

It said it acknowledges “our shortcomings in this particular incident and vow to do better”.

Phisgoc said it had to attend to 34 arrivals of athletes and technical and sports officials on Friday, and 43 more on Saturday.

Most “have gone off without a hitch”, it said.

But it added that the inconvenience that Myanmar and Cambodia’s football players had to endure “remain a constant reminder for us as organisers to be more diligent”.

Arrived to our SEAG hotel at 11:30 am. Rooms weren't ready yet, so we ate lunch while they fixed our rooms.

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman Salvador Panelo also weighed in.

“Incidents in the delays in transport and checking-in at hotels happen in international sports and games by reason of the number of countries and athletes involved.

“We can no longer undo what has been done. The Office of the President will not offer any excuses,” he said.

Mr Panelo said the Philippines was “not promising that the Games will run without a hitch”.

“But we will exercise due diligence in making sure everyone will have a pleasant, productive and memorable stay in the Philippines,” he said.

Philippine sports officials last week gave the assurance that everything would be set by the time the Games opens next Saturday, despite persistent reports of staff shortage, unfinished venues and technical glitches.