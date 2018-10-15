caption Fish and chips are a classic British pairing. source Mats Hagwall / Flickr

From the coastal Mexican city of Veracruz to the southern Indian state of Kerala, plenty of options exist for seafood lovers around the world.

Here are 14 seafood dishes from around the world that you need to try.

Fish and chips is an English classic.

caption The fish is battered and fried. source Flickr via Nicole Abalde

The popular combo is believed to have originated in the UK between 1860 and 1863. The meal consists of French fries or potato wedges alongside battered, fried fish – typically cod.

Ukoy is a classic Filipino dish.

caption It typically includes sweet potato. source Flickr/jojo nicdao

To make this fritter, sweet potato and annatto (red food coloring) are mashed together and fried with unpeeled shrimp. The peel is left on and eaten.

Latin America offers a tasty Ceviche.

caption It typically contains citrus juices. source 1000Photography/Shutterstock

Ceviche is a mainstay in many parts of Latin America including Peru and Ecuador. It consists of raw seafood cured in citrus juices and various seasonings.

Poisson Cru is a popular Tahitian dish.

caption It contains coconut milk. source Flickr/Eric Chen

Tahiti takes a page out of the Ceviche playbook with Poisson Cru. The major difference here is the addition of coconut milk for a gentler flavor.

Vietnam puts a sweet spin on seafood with Ca Kho To.

caption The fish is coated in a caramelized sauce. source Flickr/insatiablemunchies

The “To” in the name is a direct reference to the clay pot in which catfish steaks are braised and coated in a caramelized sauce and garnished with shallots. This local comfort food is typically served with rice.

Bouillabaisse is a French classic.

caption The meat is cooked in a broth. source Oxana Medvedeva/iStock

Bouillabaisse is a seafood stew which originated in the French port of Marseille. It started off as a fishermen’s food and was made from leftover bits of fish instead of choice cuts. The meat is slow-cooked in Provencal herbs which results in a sumptuous broth.

Gravlax is a savory Swedish appetizer.

caption Its main ingredient is preserved salmon. source David Pursehouse/Flickr

If you’ve ever wondered what goes into making a smörgåsbord (Scandinavian buffet), here is one of its most popular dishes. Gravlax is preserved salmon served on rye bread, accompanied by dill sauce (hovmästarsås).

In Puerto Rico, enjoy some Pescado en Mojo Isleño.

caption Fish is commonly paired with Mojo Isleño. source Wikimedia Commons

Mojo Isleño is an island sauce made from bay leaves, garlic, peppers, olive oil, vinegar, and other herbs and spices that have been reduced to a simmer. This is typically served on seafood.

Enjoy Moqueca in Brazil.

caption It’s a type of fish stew. source Flickr/nebulux

This simple, slow-cooked stew of seafood, tomatoes, coriander, chives, olive oil, garlic, and onion is a Brazilian classic.

Indian Kerala Fish Curry has a spicy kick.

caption It’s packed with spices. source Wikimedia Commons/Seena.g

This dish gets its moniker from the southern Indian state of Kerala. The sauce is made from pureed ginger, garlic, and onion which is added to sauteed spices. Then, the fish cooks in the simmering sauce.

Boulettes de poisson are common in Senegal.

caption Sometimes they’re served with different sauces. source Flickr/calgaryreviews

These fried fish balls, commonly served with tomato sauce, are easy to make and even easier to devour.

Try some Sashimi in Japan.

caption It’s served at many types of Japanese restaurants. source Jay_Zynism/iStock

Sashimi is a famous Japanese dish that consists of very thinly sliced, raw fish. Typically, it’s served with soy sauce, ginger, and wasabi.

Try a Lobster Roll in the New England region of the United States.

caption It’s a popular sandwich. source Flickr/leeco

Originated in Maine and first served in Milford, Connecticut, the lobster roll quickly became a coastal classic. Travelers can find this classic dish throughout the New England region of the US.

Lobster rolls typically consist of cold lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise and served on a toasted bun.

Pescado a la Veracruzana is a popular Mexican dish.

caption The dish typically contains capers. source Flickr/jenniferwoodardmaderazo

The coastal city of Veracruz is known for this fish dish of braised fillets in capers, herbs, olives, and tomatoes. It’s typically made with tilapia.

