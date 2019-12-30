A chaotic and controversial final 30 seconds of the NFL regular season had a huge impact on the NFL playoff picture

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks in dramatic fashion on Sunday, thanks to a botched possession by the Seahawks, a potential missed penalty, and a last-second goal-line stop.

With the win, the 49ers secured the division, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Several other teams were affected by the outcome, too, as the Saints lost a first-round bye, the Packers lost possible home-field advantage down the line, the Seahawks lost a home playoff game, and the Wild Card matchups changed.

The final seconds of the last regular-season game of the NFL season had a huge impact on the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers topped the Seattle Seahawks, 26-21, on Sunday to secure the NFC West title, a first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. But the final 30 seconds leading up to their win featured several moments that nearly changed the entire NFL playoff picture.

With 40 seconds to play, trailing by five, Russell Wilson completed a pass to John Ursua to set up first-and-goal, with 37 seconds to play. With no timeouts remaining, the Seahawks rushed to the one-yard line but had to wait for offensive tackle George Fant, who was injured in the back-field and late getting to the formation. The Seahawks spiked the ball with 22 seconds to play.

The moment seemed to be setting up a dramatic final play for Marshawn Lynch, who would have three tries to punch in the ball for the game-winning touchdown (as he famously didn’t get to do in Super Bowl 49).

However, the Seahawks had some miscommunication, and the play clock ran out before they ran a play, moving Seattle back five yards, making it second-and-goal, six yards from the end zone. Lynch went back to the bench.

After one incompletion, on third-and-goal, with 15 seconds left, Wilson targeted tight end Jacob Hollister in the end zone, but the pass went over his head. Replays showed, however, that the 49ers appeared to commit pass interference.

Here’s the replay, with former NFL referee Terry McAulay saying that he thought the play should be reviewed:

“Decide for yourself” indeed, because the booth won’t look at it even after implementing a rule to do just that. pic.twitter.com/ommFWiSyY9 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 30, 2019

The irony, of course, was that the NFL instituted new rules to review pass interference calls.

NFL Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron said after the game that while the game wasn’t stopped, the play was reviewed at the NFL replay center, and they deemed there was no penalty.

The drama wasn’t over. On 4th-and-goal, Wilson hit Hollister at the one-yard line. Hollister tried to reach for the goal line but was stopped just short. Referees reviewed the play to see if he broke the plane.

caption Jacob Hollister was stopped just short of the end zone. source via NBC/NFL

The 49ers ran out the clock and held on for the win. That win shook up the entire NFC playoff picture.

A big advantage for the 49ers

If the Seahawks had won the game, Seattle would have won the division and finished as the third seed while the 49ers would have finished as the fifth seed. Seattle would have played the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round in Seattle and the 49ers would have played the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia.

Instead, the 49ers have a first-round bye, and the Seahawks, the fifth seed, play the Eagles in Philadelphia.

FiveThirtyEight now gives the 49ers a 41% chance to make the Super Bowl, odds that likely would have been much lower if they did not have two games at home.

The Packers lose home-field advantage through the playoffs

The Green Bay Packers weren’t the biggest losers of the night, but they were affected. The Packers are now the two seed, and while they have a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round, they won’t have the home-field advantage if they play the 49ers in the conference championship. FiveThirtyEight gives the Packers a 54% chance to make the NFC Championship but only a 24% chance to make the Super Bowl.

The Saints lose a bye

The New Orleans Saints might have been the biggest losers of the night. If the Seahawks had won, the Saints would have secured the two seed and a first-round bye. Instead, they now have to play the Minnesota Vikings, though the game will be in New Orleans.

Recall that these two teams played in 2017, with the Vikings winning on a last-second touchdown, also known as the “Minneapolis Miracle.” There is history between these two teams, and the Saints – who 538 gives a 77% chance to make the divisional round – will have their hands full with a tough Minnesota team.

The Seahawks may have actually benefitted?

Losing the divison may not the worst thing for Seattle. Sure, they would have had home-field in the Wild Card round, but they would have to play the Vikings. While traveling to Philadelphia for the Wild Card isn’t pleasant, the Seahawks are also facing a battered Eagles team who have lost multiple starters on both sides of the ball and barely got into the playoffs. It won’t be an easy win, but at the moment, the Eagles look like an easier matchup.

If the Seahawks and Saints win, the Seahawks will play the 49ers, who they beat earlier this season.