‘Killing Eve’ star Sean Delaney says he has a ‘blink-and-you’ll-miss-it’ role in ‘Venom 2’

While speaking about his arc on the upcoming season of “Killing Eve,” Sean Delaney confirms he’ll appear in Sony’s “Venom” sequel.

“I have a very, very small blink-and-you’ll-miss-me role,” Delaney told Insider.

The film is currently set for release later this fall.

Sean Delaney is currently starring on the Emmy-winning series “Killing Eve,” and you’ll also see him this fall in Sony’s upcoming “Venom” sequel.

“I don’t know how that ended up on IMDb. It hasn’t really been released yet so I’m not too sure what I know people can say about it,” Sean Delaney told Insider while speaking about the upcoming third season of the BBC America series.

“In terms of what I play in it, I can’t say anything about it,” said Delaney.

“Venom 2” is one of the few movies still set to be released later this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movies have either been delayed or have seen their release dates pushed back until 2021.

“I think it was in post-production as the shutdown happened,” said Delaney of filming on the sequel. “I read somewhere that Sony was planning on releasing that as scheduled.”

Delaney offered up one small tease about what viewers can expect to see.

“That was an amazing experience,” Delaney said of working on the film. “I have a very, very small blink-and-you’ll-miss-me role. And I do mean that. In terms of its tie to the story, it’s really cool. It’s really, really cool.”

Andy Serkis (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) is directing the film with Tom Hardy returning as the titular anti-hero Venom.

A Sony representative confirmed to Insider that “Venom 2” is currently still set for an October 2, 2020 release. “Killing Eve” returns to BBC America and AMC on Sunday at 9 p.m.