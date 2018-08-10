Trump’s lawyers to guest host Sean Hannity’s radio show for him

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced on Friday that President Trump’s personal attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, would be guest-hosting for his radio show.

The personal lawyers for President Donald Trump will guest host Sean Hannity’s radio show, the Fox News host announced Friday morning.

Hannity wrote on Twitter that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, both of whom are serving as attorneys for Trump in a personal capacity, will replace him Friday during his daily radio show.

Hannity added a quote from Sekulow about the special counsel investigating attempts by the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 elections.

“The depth of corruption that led to this investigation and that frankly continues to permeate this investigation is unprecedented,” Sekulow said.

The move to let two of the president’s personal attorneys host a three-hour radio show further blends Trump’s synergy with Hannity, who often serves as an informal adviser to the president.

Both Giuliani and Sekulow are regular guests on Hannity’s radio show and his self-titled, primetime Fox News program.

Trump’s lawyers will be filling in for Hannity as they are negotiating a potential meeting between Trump and special counsel chief and former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

While they have been negotiating with Mueller and his team, both lawyers have used their media platforms to speak out against the investigation.

“The reality is, the real story is not that this case isn’t going to fizzle,” Giuliani said on Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday night. “It’s going to blow up on them. The real question is, what we talked about before, there’s a lot more to what they did that nobody knows about yet.”