‘If you’re having champagne … make sure you have enough for everyone’: Sean Spicer shares photo from inside a $100,000-per-ticket Trump fundraiser amid protests over ‘zero-tolerance’ policy

As White House officials scrambled to address the bipartisan outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer posted a celebratory picture at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

Spicer, who was attending a Republican fundraiser at the hotel, posted an image of a giant champagne bottle on his Instagram account: “If you are having champagne @trumphotels make sure you have enough for everyone,” Spicer wrote on Instagram.

Instagram users railed against Spicer for the remarks, which come as the White House faces mounting controversy over its”zero-tolerance” policy – criminally prosecuting migrants who cross the US-Mexico border and separating them from their children.

But as Republicans mingled at the fundraiser, protests were reportedly staged outside of the hotel. American Bridge, a liberal super PAC, played audio of crying migrant children in a detention facility after being separated from their families. That audio was first published by ProPublica on Monday.

LIVE: Activists are outside a Trump Hotel fundraiser blasting leaked audio of children crying at a detention center. https://t.co/NWilIiWezz — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) June 19, 2018

In addition to the protests at the Trump International Hotel, Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also heckled by protesters as she sat down in a Mexican restaurant in DC.

President Donald Trump was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the fundraiser, which was held by his biggest super PAC, according to the Associated Press. Cost of admission ranged from $100,000 for general-admission tickets, to $250,000 for VIP tickets.