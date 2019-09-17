Sean Spicer made his debut on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and Twitter is having a field day

caption Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ source Screenshot/ABC

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night.

People had mixed reactions to his appearance on the show, but it was his outfit choice that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night. His tenure at the White House ended in his resignation in July 2017.

His appearance on the show, as well as his outfit choice, have gotten mixed reviews on Twitter.

Some users called to boycott the show in the lead up to the show’s premiere.

Dear ABC-Thanks for giving us the perfect reminder to boycott the network that hired Sean Spicer. #BoycottABC — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 13, 2019

Others applauded the decision as a smart career move.

Sean Spicer got paid 6 figures for this. He's also a Harvard Kennedy fellow. He also got a book deal. He was also laughing it up at a DC party for journalists the day before the White House Correspondents Dinner. All will fail up. It's how this town works. https://t.co/ZRgbGe4Cvc — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 17, 2019

Twitter was ablaze talking about his bright green shirt and shimmy during the show’s intro.

Some users tweeted that the shirt was his worst career decision.

What’s the only thing more embarrassing than being the former White House Press Secretary under Trump? Whatever this shirt Sean Spicer has on. #DancingWiththeStars — Michelle Giuseffi (@MGiuseffi) September 17, 2019

Others called the choice criminal.

Dear @DancingABC: what number do we call to voter to have @realDonaldTrump send @seanspicer to Gitmo over that shirt? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) September 17, 2019

Spicer was clearly in on the joke, and in a tweet before the show said that people “won’t forget for quite some time” the outfit he wore.

Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy Treat this like looking at an eclipse with a dot poked in a piece of paper ( @ABC 8pmET) #DWTS @DancingABC #DWTS28 https://t.co/w8IjOeua7X — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 16, 2019

Even before the show’s premiere, Spicer’s “Dancing With the Stars” casting caused controversy. Some were upset that politics were being dragged into the show, while others felt that ABC was giving Spicer a platform after his infamous stint in the White House.

The 47 year old has prompted criticism for questionable statements he made during his time in the Trump administration ⁠- he once claimed Trump’s inauguration crowd size was the largest in history, which it wasn’t, and defended Trump’s false assertion that millions of people voted illegally.

Host Tom Bergeron previously stated that he was unhappy with the producer’s decision to cast a political figure, and said he hoped that the show would offer a “joyful respite from our exhausting political climate.”

Some thoughts about today pic.twitter.com/aCQ4SHrGCI — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) August 21, 2019

“It is the prerogative of the producers,” he said in a statement posted to Twitter in August. “We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it’s their call.”

Spicer also appeared apprehensive about joining the show and previously denied that he would be appearing on the dance competition.

“It’s a no,” he said during a 2018 town hall promoting his memoir “The Briefing.” “Zero on the rhythm. I wouldn’t do that to the viewers.”