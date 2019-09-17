Sean Spicer danced the salsa to the Spice Girls in his ‘Dancing With the Stars’ debut

caption Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his debut on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ source Screenshot/ABC

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his dancing debut on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” on Monday night.

In an ode to his last name, the former Trump official danced a salsa routine to the Spice Girls’ song “Spice Up Your Life.”

Spicer said that he “had a blast” rehearsing for the show and poked fun at his outfit choice, which has garnered strong reaction on Twitter.

Even before the show’s premiere, Spicer’s casting on the dance competition caused controversy.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made his “Dancing With the Stars” debut on Monday night, dancing to the Spice Girls song “Spice Up Your Life” alongside partner Lindsay Arnold.

Spicer shimmied an shook in a ruffled fluorescent green shirt to the song, a kitschy ode to the former Trump official’s last name.

His attempt was praised by judge Bruno Tonioli as “strangely entertaining,” while judge Carrie Ann Inaba said he earned the title of “best fluorescent shimmy of the night.”

“I admire your courage coming on this show,” judge Len Goodman said of his performance.

Spicer said that he “had a blast” rehearsing for the show and poked fun at his outfit choice, which has garnered strong reaction on Twitter, and a comment from one host that it looked like Jerry Seinfeld’s infamous puffy shirt.

“This is payback,” he said. His performance scored him 12 out of a possible 30 points.

Even before the show’s premiere, Spicer’s “Dancing With the Stars” casting caused controversy. Some were upset that politics were being dragged into the show, while others felt that ABC was giving Spicer a platform after his infamous six-month stint in the White House. He left the Trump administration in July 2017.

Take a look at his performance below: