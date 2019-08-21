Sean Spicer has joined the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and he’s already become the butt of jokes

- source
- ABC News
- Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as a cast member on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Wednesday.
- Spicer became the butt of a joke at the cast reveal on “Good Morning America,” with host Tom Bergeron saying Spicer would be in charge of “assessing audience size.”
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Sean Spicer has become the first former Trump administration official to join “Dancing with the Stars.”
The cast of season 27 of the popular dancing competition show was revealed on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning.
Already, Spicer has become the butt of jokes. Host Tom Bergeron said Spicer would be in charge of “assessing audience size” this season – a reference to Spicer’s awkward first press briefing in which he lambasted journalists for reporting on the comparatively small crowd size for Trump’s inauguration.
Apparently @Tom_Bergeron says @seanspicer is in charge of assessing audience size ????@DancingABC#DWTS #DancingOnGMA https://t.co/KdLAHBrq2r pic.twitter.com/NZVax1MHip
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Spicer admitted Wednesday that he’s not much of a dancer. He revealed that he was kicked out of the school band in sixth grade for having “the sense of beat of a steamroller.”
Read more: ‘Hey Sean, you’re a real piece of garbage’: Sean Spicer got heckled in New York on his book tour
Social media reactions were mixed
The reaction to Spicer’s casting on DWTS was mixed on Twitter, with some finding it funny, but most criticizing ABC for “normalizing” the Trump administration. Some even called for a boycott of the network.
OMG we get to watch Sean Spicer try to dance ????
— Laura Arnett (@lauraalice10) August 21, 2019
Live look at Sean Spicer’s first Dancing with the Stars rehearsal. It will be the best season any show has ever seen on TV in the history of broadcast. Period. *This is NOT #fakenews. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/uM0AahQMCu
— Marcie Young Cancio (@MarcieSLC) August 21, 2019
So let’s celebrate someone who literally lied to the American people for a living. ????
— Bryant Huddleston (@ThatBryant) August 21, 2019
The new season of DWTS starts September 16.
Spicer will be competing against former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former basketball player Lamar Odom, “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell of “Kenan and Kel,” model Christie Brinkley, and former NFL player Ray Lewis.
- Read more:
- BBC host grills Sean Spicer: ‘You have corrupted discourse for the entire world by going along with these lies’
- ABC White House correspondent rips Sean Spicer’s new book to shreds in scathing review
- Sean Spicer’s new book praises Trump as a ‘unicorn riding a unicorn across a rainbow’
- Sean Spicer is planning a TV talk show, but it looks like nobody wants to be on it