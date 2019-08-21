Sean Spicer has joined the cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and he’s already become the butt of jokes

caption On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer joined the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars.” source ABC News

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was announced as a cast member on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” on Wednesday.

Spicer became the butt of a joke at the cast reveal on “Good Morning America,” with host Tom Bergeron saying Spicer would be in charge of “assessing audience size.”

Sean Spicer has become the first former Trump administration official to join “Dancing with the Stars.”

The cast of season 27 of the popular dancing competition show was revealed on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning.

Already, Spicer has become the butt of jokes. Host Tom Bergeron said Spicer would be in charge of “assessing audience size” this season – a reference to Spicer’s awkward first press briefing in which he lambasted journalists for reporting on the comparatively small crowd size for Trump’s inauguration.

Spicer admitted Wednesday that he’s not much of a dancer. He revealed that he was kicked out of the school band in sixth grade for having “the sense of beat of a steamroller.”

Social media reactions were mixed

The reaction to Spicer’s casting on DWTS was mixed on Twitter, with some finding it funny, but most criticizing ABC for “normalizing” the Trump administration. Some even called for a boycott of the network.

The new season of DWTS starts September 16.

Spicer will be competing against former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, Supremes singer Mary Wilson, former basketball player Lamar Odom, “Dawson’s Creek” actor James Van Der Beek, Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, “The Office” actress Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell of “Kenan and Kel,” model Christie Brinkley, and former NFL player Ray Lewis.