‘Hey Sean, you’re a real piece of garbage’: Sean Spicer got heckled in New York on his book tour

caption Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is on tour promoting his new memoir about his time in the White House source Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Former White House press secretary was heckled and called a “piece of garbage” at a reading and signing for his new memoir at a New York City Barnes & Noble book store on Wednesday.

“You lied as press secretary. Now you’re lying in your book,” the heckler shouted before being escorted out by security.

Earlier the week, an ABC White House correspondent wrote a scathing review of the book in The Wall Street Journal, and Spicer was accused by a BBC host of “corrupting discourse for the entire world.”

It’s been a rough week for former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his media blitz to promote his new memoir “The Briefing: Politics, Power, and President,” about his time in the Trump administration.

Spicer was heckled and called “a piece of garbage” by a disgruntled attendee at a reading and signing of his book at a New York City Barnes & Noble book store on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, ABC’s White House correspondent Jonathan Karl published a scathingly negative review of the book in The Wall Street Journal, followed by BBC host Emily Maitlis charging Spicer with “corrupting discourse for the entire world by going along with [Trump’s] lies.”

A video posted to Twitter by ThinkProgress reporter Aaron Rupar shows a man at the July 25 event shouting at Spicer before being escorted out of the Union Square Barnes & Noble by security.

A source in Brooklyn sent me this video of Sean Spicer getting heckled at a book signing in NYC tonight pic.twitter.com/gDHLL95zui — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2018

“Hey Sean you’re a real piece of garbage and I hope you look around and see all these empty seats,” the man yelled. “And I hope you realize even in New York City people will not come and pay to hear you speak.”

According to Barnes & Noble’s website, people who bought the book were given wristbands for free admission to the reading on a first-come-first-serve basis on the day of the event. But some of the private events and signings for Spicer’s book have cost a minimum of as much as $250 per person.

“It’s a garbage book and you’re a garbage person,” the attendee shouted as he was being kicked out by a security guard. “You lied as press secretary. Now you’re lying in your book.”

Spicer’s turbulent six months in the job was marked with a number of false statements made from the podium, most famously about the crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and his often contentious relationship with the press.

In his review, Karl said the memoir was “much like his tenure as press secretary: short, littered with inaccuracies and offering up one consistent theme: Mr. Trump can do no wrong.”

According to Regency Publishing, the publisher of the memoir, Spicer has completed three out 43 scheduled book readings, signings, and other promotional events.