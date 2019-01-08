Sears chairman Eddie Lampert has a net worth of $1 billion — from a $130 million yacht to a home on ‘billionaire bunker’ island, here’s how he spends his fortune

caption Sears chairman Eddie Lampert. source REUTERS/Peter Morgan PM

Eddie Lampert, the chairman and former CEO of Sears, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

Lampert owns three homes, including one on the “billionaire bunker” island in Florida, and a $130 million yacht.

Lampert is a member of the ultraexclusive Skull and Bones society at Yale University.

In 2003, he was kidnapped and held at gunpoint – and negotiated his way free.

Eddie Lampert, the chairman and former CEO of Sears, has had an eventful career.

With an estimated net worth of $1 billion, Lampert was once hailed as a genius hedge-fund manager and the next Warren Buffett. He’s a member of Yale’s ultraexclusive Skull and Bones secret society, along with three former presidents, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was his college roommate.

He also managed to save Kmart from bankruptcy in the early 2000s, but not before he was kidnapped and held at gunpoint for 30 hours in a Connecticut hotel. He reportedly talked his captors into releasing him, then capped off the Kmart deal a week later.

Now, after Lampert merged Kmart with Sears, the department store is now on the brink of liquidation.

Lampert has garnered criticism for his management of Sears, which he reportedly runs from his sprawling $38 million estate in a wealthy Florida community known as “billionaire bunker.” The executive also owns houses in Connecticut and Colorado – not to mention a $130 million yacht.

Read on to see how Sears’ embattled chairman made – and spends – his $1 billion fortune.

Eddie Lampert, 56, is the chairman of Sears Holdings, the company that owns Sears and Kmart.

source Reuters

Source: Forbes

Lampert’s net worth is an estimated $1 billion, and he hasn’t been shy about spending: He owns three sprawling homes and a $130 million yacht.

source Bing Maps

Source: Business Insider

But Lampert wasn’t always this wealthy. Although he grew up in an affluent family in Roslyn, New York, life changed at age 14 when his father, a successful attorney, died of a heart attack. Lampert helped his family make ends meet by taking jobs at warehouses stocking shelves and packing boxes.

source Flickr Creative Commons/John Feinberg

Source: CNN

Lampert attended Yale University with the help of financial aid and student loans. His roommate was Steven Mnuchin, who would eventually work for Lampert’s hedge fund and go on to become US Secretary of the Treasury.

caption Steven Mnuchin source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

While at Yale, Lampert was inducted into the ultra-exclusive Skull and Bones, a secret society whose short list of members includes business magnates, political elites, and three former presidents.

source Wikimedia Commons

Sources: Business Insider, CNN

After school, Lampert interned for Goldman Sachs and then founded a hedge fund, ESL Investments. One of his biggest moments as an investor came when he began purchasing AutoZone shares in 1998. After driving up the price of the shares, he sold them in 2012 for about $1.5 billion.

Source: MarketWatch, Vanity Fair

Lampert’s ‘unnatural patience’ and investing style led financial media to dub him the next Warren Buffett. Time magazine called him part of the ‘new breed’ of hedge fund managers and one of the ‘brightest minds on Wall Street.’

source Business Week

Source: Time

In 2003, he bought Kmart out of bankruptcy and took control of the company, enacting several cost-cutting measures that kept the company alive.

source Getty Images

Source: Vanity Fair

But a week before the deal was made official, Lampert was abducted from the garage of his Connecticut office building. His four kidnappers held him in a hotel for two days and told him they had been offered $3 million to kill him.

Source: Vanity Fair

Law-enforcement officials said Lampert may have saved his own life by negotiating to pay his captors $5 million. They dropped him off along a highway and he walked to nearby police station. Police traced the kidnappers through stolen credit-card transactions.

source Facebook/Greenwich Police

Source: Hartford Courant

Lampert sealed the Kmart deal the next week. The Wall Street Journal called his abduction ‘one of the most unexpected events ever to factor into a major corporate restructuring.’

source Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Source: Wall Street Journal

A year later, Lampert merged Kmart with Sears. Since the merger, Sears has seen a steep decline, and is now on the verge of liquidation.

Source: Business Insider

Lampert now stays out of the spotlight, and has been described as ‘reclusive.’ He rarely visits Sears headquarters in Chicago, instead running the company from his Florida home. He and his wife Kinga Lampert have 3 children.

source Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Source: Vanity Fair

That home, located in the wealthy Indian Creek community off Miami’s coast, is a sprawling estate worth $38 million.

source Wall Street Journal

Source: Vanity Fair

The 86 residents of Indian Creek include Enrique Iglesias, Adriana Lima, Don Shula, and Carl Icahn. The island has been called ‘Billionaire bunker’ because of its private police force.

source Shutterstock/Richard Cavalleri

Source: Business Insider, Forbes

Lampert also owns a $26 million property in Connecticut, a $14.5 million home in Colorado, and a 288-foot yacht called Fountainhead.

source Instagram/busterbark

Source: Business Insider

Lampert’s wealth stands in stark contrast to the state of Sears stores, some of which are plagued by empty shelves and damaged interiors.

source Business Insider

Source: Business Insider

Lampert now appears to have one last chance to save the department store, with a judge set to assess his $4.4 billion takeover bid on Monday.

Source: Business Insider