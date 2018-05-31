Sears is closing 72 stores as sales tumble

- Sears is closing 72 Sears and Kmart stores.
- The company revealed the closures as it announced revenues dropped more than 30% for the quarter to $2.9 billion.
- Sears previously announced a list of 166 store closures that took effect this year.
- Over the last several months, the company has been quietly closing additional stores, as Business Insider has previously reported.
Sears said Thursday that it’s closing another 72 stores, on top of the more than 160 locations that the company has already shuttered this year.
The company said closing sales would begin in the “near future.”
Sears is closing more stores as the company’s sales continue to slide, with revenues falling more than 30% to $2.9 billion in the most recent quarter, compared to $4.2 billion in the prior quarter.
Same-store sales during the period dropped 13.4% at Sears stores and fell 9.5% at Kmart.
