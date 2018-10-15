We visited a Sears store on the day the company filed for bankruptcy, and it felt like a ghost town. Here’s what it was like shopping there.

caption The two-floor Sears store we visited hardly had any shoppers. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday. The company says it will close 142 stores before the end of the year, and its CEO, Eddie Lampert, will step down.

The rise of e-commerce, declining foot traffic to malls, and a higher demand for off-price products are just some of the factors that have caused department stores to suffer in recent years, and Sears is no exception to that.

We visited a Sears store the day the company filed for bankruptcy, and it felt like the store had already been abandoned. Parts of the store were well-kempt, but others were disorganized and empty, and there was hardly anyone in sight.

Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company currently operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, according to its bankruptcy filing. That’s down from nearly 2,000 stores in 2013.

“The problem in Sears’ case is that it is a poor retailer. Put bluntly, it has failed on every facet of retailing from assortment to service to merchandise to basic shop-keeping standards,” said Neil Saunders, the managing director of GlobalData Retail.

Here’s what it was like:

We went to a Sears store in Jersey City, New Jersey.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store seemed like it was in pretty good shape at first glance.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Women’s clothing was the first department at the front of the store.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Most things in the store appeared to be on sale.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Everything seemed to be in order, but it was totally empty.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There were no shoppers — or employees — in sight throughout most of the first floor.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The store got messier as I went further back. There were a lot of boxes left sitting around.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

A lot of accessory racks were half-empty …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and some displays had nothing on them at all.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The first floor also had a small men’s department …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and a kids’ department that took up a good amount of the floor.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Most of the signs throughout the store were handwritten.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Downstairs, I found home furnishings and appliances.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It was eerily quiet downstairs as well.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The men’s department continued downstairs …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… but parts of it were in pretty sad shape. A lot of displays were set up on metal folding tables instead of the more sturdy displays that were set up throughout the rest of the store.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

And some mannequins were just leaned against the wall instead of being propped up.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Home-improvement products were also on this floor. A handful of products were marked as the last in stock.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The rest of the floor was a bit of a mess.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There was a pile of bricks just sitting in the middle of the floor …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and products like refrigerators were in random spots instead of in the appliances department.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The clearance department as a whole was lackluster. There were not a lot of products, and what was left was spread out to make it seem like there was more.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Even the holiday and toy departments felt empty. I only passed one employee the entire time I was in the store. The store felt abandoned.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Even though the store was in relatively good shape compared to some other Sears stores, it felt like a ghost town.