Sears plans to lay off 250 employees at its corporate headquarters and close dozens more stores

Sears is laying off 250 employees at its corporate headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois in October, according to a company filing.

The company is also planning to close another round of Sears and Kmart stores before the end of the year, according to the company. Sears declined to provide a complete list of the stores that it plans to close.

Business Insider compiled a list of at least 60 locations set to close that Sears has confirmed to local media outlets.

Sears’ parent company, Transform Holdco, announced the layoffs in a notice filed with the state of Illinois on August 29, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity told Business Insider.

Sears spokesperson Larry Costello declined to comment on the layoffs.

Transform Holdco bought Sears out of bankruptcy in February. At the time, the company had roughly 400 Sears and Kmart stores. In early August, the company announced a round of 26 stores scheduled to close by November.

Many of the stores included in the new round of closures will be shut down by the end of the year. Liquidations are expected to start in September and stores will close by December, Costello said.

Costello declined to say how many stores are included in the latest round of closures and said the company would notify local media outlets if nearby stores are closing.

Business Insider has a compiled a list of at least 60 store closures that Sears confirmed to local media outlets.

In response to a Business Insider inquiry about the closings on Friday, the company said: “As we continue our transformation efforts, we are working closely with our stakeholders, and evaluating our network of stores, operations, and business strategy in order to stabilize the business and support a long-term path to profitable success.”

Here’s the list of closures confirmed by Sears to local media outlets.

Sears stores

3300 Broadway St., Eureka, CA 14200 E Alameda Ave., Aurora, CO 10302 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, FL 1360 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo, FL 701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 700 S Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 771 S 30th St., Heath, OH 1500 W Chestnut St., Washington, PA 1305 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, TX 1219 S. Boone St., Aberdeen, WA 1302 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA

