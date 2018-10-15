Sears is shuttering 142 stores, with liquidation sales starting immediately — here’s the complete list of closing stores

caption Sears is closing nearly 150 Sears and Kmart stores before the end of the year. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday and announced plans to close 142 stores before the end of the year, with liquidation sales beginning immediately.

Sears has been closing stores and selling off assets following years of crippling sales declines. The company now operates 687 Sears and Kmart stores, according to its bankruptcy filing. That’s down from nearly 2,000 stores in 2013.

Here’s the list of stores closing.

Sears

703 N. Berkeley Blvd., Goldsboro, North Carolina

11033 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, North Carolina

3401 S. US Highway 41, Terre Haute, Indiana

400 N. Center St., Westminster, Maryland

Route 394 and Hunt Boulevard, Lakewood, New York

1235 Worcester Road, Natick, Massachusetts

12431 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka, Minnesota

10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland

3001 Ming Ave., Bakersfield, California

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, Tennessee

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, North Carolina

1001 Rainbow Dr., Gadsden, Alabama

5522 Shaffer Road, Suite 129, Dubois, Pennsylvania

701 SE Wyoming Blvd., Casper, Wyoming

2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

3201 W. Main St., Norman, Oklahoma

6600 NE Menaul Blvd., Suite 700, Coronado, New Mexico

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, Kentucky

2605 Preston Road, Frisco, Texas

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville, Tennessee

2002 S. Expressway 83, Harlingen, Texas

1401 N. Montebello Blvd., Montebello, California

827 NE Lancaster Drive, Salem, Oregon

2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne/Oxford Valley, Pennsylvania

5320 Youngstown Road, Niles, Ohio

9520 Mall Road, Westover/Morgantown, West Virginia

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, California

9800 SW Washington Square Road, Portland, Oregon

1750 Deptford Center Road, Deptford, New Jersey

3177 Chandler Village Drive, Chandler, Arizona

6002 Slide Road, Lubbock, Texas

1000 E. 41st St., Austin, Texas

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, California

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/Cornwells Heights, Pennsylvania

7001 S. University Blvd., Centennial, Colorado

50 Fox Run Road, Suite 74, Portsmouth, New Hampshire

3751 S. Dogwood Ave., El Centro, California

1500 Highway 35, Middletown, New Jersey

6301 NW Loop 410, Ingram, Texas

3340 Mall Loop Drive, Joliet, Illinois

10785 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, Colorado

425 Rice St., St. Paul, Minnesota

850 Hartford Turnpike, Waterford, Connecticut

7611 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, Arizona

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, Maryland

2800 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, Tennessee

2100 Southfield Road, Lincoln Park, Michigan

1050 S. Babcock St. Melbourne, Florida

6515 E. Southern Ave. Mesa, Arizona

733 N. Highway 231, Panama City, Florida

460 N. Milwaukee St., Boise, Idaho

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, Virginia

3100 SW College Road, Suite 300, Ocala, Florida

3450 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Southwest Center, Texas

600 Lee Blvd., Yorktown Heights, New York

1011 W. Olive Ave., Merced, California

5901 Florin Road, Florin, California

3150 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, Arizona

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, Arizona

3800 US Highway 98 North, Suite 500, Lakeland, Florida

303 W US Highway 301 Blvd., Bradenton, Florida

2501 Irving Mall, Irving, Texas

1251 US Highway 31 North, Greenwood, Indiana

1700 Stoneridge Drive, Pleasanton, California

100 Santa Rosa Plaza, Santa Rosa, California

6929 S. Memorial Drive, Tulsa Woodland Hills, Oklahoma

900 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor, Michigan

75 W. Route 59, Suite 100, Nanuet, New York

1111 Franklin Ave., Garden City, New York

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, California

3500 S. Meridian, Suite 900, Puyallup, Washington

1201 Boston Post Road, #2095, Milford, Connecticut

7508 N. Navarro St., Victoria, Texas

2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway, Austin, Texas

7600 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee

1245 W. Warm Springs Road, Henderson, Nevada

300 Mary Esther Blvd., Mary Esther/Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Kmart