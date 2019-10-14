Sears and Kmart to close at least 120 stores by January

Sears plans to close at least 121 Sears and Kmart stores by January.

Business Insider compiled a list of the closing stores based on company filings and statements to local media outlets. Employees at several affected stores confirmed the closings when reached by phone.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sears plans to close at least 121 stores by January.

Business Insider reported last month that Sears was planning to close at least 60 stores by the end of the year, in addition to a round of 26 closings that the company had previously announced.

We have since confirmed additional closures based on company filings and statements to local media outlets. Employees at several affected stores confirmed the closings when reached by phone.

We estimate that fewer than 300 Sears and Kmart stores could remain after the next couple of rounds of closings.

When Transform Holdco bought Sears out of bankruptcy in February, the company had roughly 400 Sears and Kmart stores. Transform Holdco stopped reporting its store closure activity in August, except to confirm closing locations to local media outlets.

The company declined to comment on this story.

The following stores will close in the next couple of months. We’ll update this list if we learn of additional closures.

Sears stores

2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, AL* Somersville Road, Antioch, CA* 3300 Broadway St., Eureka, CA 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO* 6200 20th St., Vero Beach, FL* 901 Us 27 N., Sebring, FL* 10302 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, FL 1360 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo, FL 3700 Atlanta Hwy. Ste 270, Athens, GA* 5 Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL* 6501 Grape Road Us 23, Mishawaka, IN* 6901 Security Square Blvd., Baltimore, MD* 2300 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, IN* 701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 6780 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI* 4900 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw, MI* 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM 18777 E. 39Th St., S. Independence, MO* 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO* 330 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO* 771 S. 30th St., Heath, OH 4595 Eastgate Blvd., Cininatti, OH 600 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH* 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA 1305 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, TX 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, TX* 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy., Texas City, TX* 4812 Valley View Blvd. NE, Roanoke, VA* 1219 S. Boone St., Aberdeen, WA 1302 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA 4700 N. Division St., Spokane, WA* 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV*

Kmart stores

*Sears said in August that these stores will close in late October or November.