Sears and Kmart to close at least 120 stores by January

- Sears plans to close at least 121 Sears and Kmart stores by January.
- Business Insider compiled a list of the closing stores based on company filings and statements to local media outlets. Employees at several affected stores confirmed the closings when reached by phone.
Sears plans to close at least 121 stores by January.
Business Insider reported last month that Sears was planning to close at least 60 stores by the end of the year, in addition to a round of 26 closings that the company had previously announced.
We have since confirmed additional closures based on company filings and statements to local media outlets. Employees at several affected stores confirmed the closings when reached by phone.
We estimate that fewer than 300 Sears and Kmart stores could remain after the next couple of rounds of closings.
When Transform Holdco bought Sears out of bankruptcy in February, the company had roughly 400 Sears and Kmart stores. Transform Holdco stopped reporting its store closure activity in August, except to confirm closing locations to local media outlets.
The company declined to comment on this story.
The following stores will close in the next couple of months. We’ll update this list if we learn of additional closures.
Sears stores
- 2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, AL*
- Somersville Road, Antioch, CA*
- 3300 Broadway St., Eureka, CA
- 2561 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA
- 9301 Tampa Ave., Northridge, CA
- 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton, CO*
- 6200 20th St., Vero Beach, FL*
- 901 Us 27 N., Sebring, FL*
- 10302 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL
- 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg, FL
- 1360 Oviedo Marketplace Blvd., Oviedo, FL
- 3700 Atlanta Hwy. Ste 270, Athens, GA*
- 5 Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL*
- 6501 Grape Road Us 23, Mishawaka, IN*
- 6901 Security Square Blvd., Baltimore, MD*
- 2300 Southlake Mall, Merrillville, IN*
- 701 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD
- 6780 S. Westnedge Ave., Portage, MI*
- 4900 Fashion Square Mall, Saginaw, MI*
- 700 S. Telshor Blvd., Las Cruces, NM
- 18777 E. 39Th St., S. Independence, MO*
- 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, MO*
- 330 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO*
- 771 S. 30th St., Heath, OH
- 4595 Eastgate Blvd., Cininatti, OH
- 600 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH*
- 1500 W. Chestnut St., Washington, PA
- 1305 Airline Road, Corpus Christi, TX
- 1101 Melbourne Road, Hurst, TX*
- 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expy., Texas City, TX*
- 4812 Valley View Blvd. NE, Roanoke, VA*
- 1219 S. Boone St., Aberdeen, WA
- 1302 SE Everett Mall Way, Everett, WA
- 4700 N. Division St., Spokane, WA*
- 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV*
Kmart stores
- 730 S. Orange Ave, West Covina, CA
- 26231 Mission Blvd., Hayward, CA
- 175 Maag Ave., Oakdale, CA
- 710 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Tehachapi, CA
- 2019 S. Main St., Lakeport, CA
- 13007 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA
- 1050 N. Davis Road, Salinas, CA
- 940 Arniell Road, Camarillo, CA
- 1625 W. Redlands, Redlands, CA*
- 14011 Palm Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA*
- 3415 N. Elizabeth St., Pueblo, CO
- 14200 E. Alameda Ave., Aurora, CO
- 595 Straits Tpke, Watertown, CT
- 301 Governor Place, Bear, DE
- 4700 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE
- 3825 7th St. NW, Miami, FL
- 1501 US-1, Vero Beach, FL
- 1815 21st St., Lewiston, ID
- 2258 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID
- 7325 W. 79th St., Bridgeview, IL
- 705 N. Dixon Rd., Kokomo, IN
- 3150 National Rd., W, Richmond, IN
- 2801 Calumet Ave., Valparaiso, IN
- 1519 IN-37 S, Elwood, IN
- 411 Russet Dyche Hwy, Somerset, KY
- 3071 Dixie Hwy., Erlanger, KY
- 2001 Main St., Brockton, MA
- 70 Worcester Rd., Webster, MA
- 77 Middlesex Ave., Somerville, MA
- 159 Wilbraham Road, Palmer, MA*
- 603 Center St., Auburn, ME
- 58 Western Ave., Augusta, ME
- 200 Kent Landing, Stevensville, MD
- 2095 Rawsonville Rd., Belleville, MI
- 4290 Vienna Rd., Clio, MI
- 2425 S.1-75 Business., Grayling, MI
- 802 W. State St., Hastings, MI
- 1101 7th Ave., Menominee, MI
- 1820 S. Saginaw Rd., Midland, MI
- 5719 N. US-23, Oscoda, MI
- 1606 MN-11, International Falls, MN
- 245 E Maryland Ave., St Paul, MN
- 2024 US-2 E, Kalispel, MT
- 2301 S. University Dr., Fargo, ND
- 1209 Russ Ave., Waynesville, NC
- 2455 Lewisville Clemmons Rd., Clemmons, NC
- 250 New Road (Rt. 9), Somers Point, NJ
- 1061 Whitehorse Ave., Trenton, NJ
- 1825 State Hwy 35, Wall, NJ
- 1020 Hamburg Tpke., Wayne, NJ
- 1712 St. Michaels Dr., Santa Fe, NM
- 975 Fairmount Ave., Jamestown, NY*
- 2803 Brewerton Rd., Mattydale, NY
- 355 Downing Dr., Yorktown Heights, NY
- 420 W. Morris St., Bath, NY
- 1001 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY
- 241 Wooster Rd. N, Barberton, OH
- 2400 Stringtown Rd., Grove City, OH
- 3301 Center Rd., Brunswick, OH
- 10560 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH
- 2501 Redwheat Dr., Clinton, OK
- 1005 Wayne Ave., Chambersburg, PA
- 713 E. Baltimore Pike, Clifton Heights, PA
- 600 MacDade Blvd., Holmes, PA
- 451 Hyde Park Rd., Leechburg, PA
- 2650 Elwood Rd., New Castle, PA
- 320 S. 25th St., Easton, PA
- 328 Ennis Lane, Towanda, PA
- 4377 PA-313 Doylestown, PA
- 600 MacDade Blvd., Holmes, PA
- 1 Parkside Ave., Shillington, PA
- Puerto Rico Hwy 3, Plaza Guayama, Guayama, PR*
- 1 Kmart Plaza, Greenville, SC
- 748 W. Main St., Lexington, SC
- 1500 Charleston Hwy., West Columbia, SC
- 1443 W. Main St., Lebanon, TN
- 745 S. Bluff St., George, UT
- 2001 S. Military Hwy., Chesapeake, VA
- 5007 Victory Blvd., Tabb, VA
- 800 N. Union St., Mauston, WI
- 5141 Douglas Ave., Racine, WI
- 649 / 1200 W Fond duLac St., Ripon, WI
- 201 Crossings Mall, Elkview, WV
*Sears said in August that these stores will close in late October or November.