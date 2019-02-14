While Sears has been struggling to survive in the US, the retail chain thrives in Mexico. And when we visited stores in both countries, it was easy to see why.

- source
- Sears US has narrowly avoided liquidation after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last October.
- Chairman Eddie Lampert’s proposal to buy the retailer’s assets for $5.2 billion was approved in a move that could save up to 45,000 jobs. The deal includes a plan to keep 425 Sears and Kmart stores open.
- But the US department store under Lampert’s leadership has been losing money and closing stores for years.
- Sears Mexico, on the other hand, which is independent from the US chain and owned by business magnate Carlos Slim, is growing in both its locations and its sales.
- We compared US Sears stores to Sears stores in Mexico and saw striking differences between their general appearances, product stock, staff, and upkeep.
Greeted with a floor mat reading “bienvenidos” and a pleasant “buen día” from a guard as you walk into the store, it’s instantly clear by its appearance and appeal that Sears Mexico is heading down a far different path than its American counterpart.
As Sears US struggles to keep its head above water, Sears Mexico has as much of a solid footing in the country’s retail market as any of its competitors.
In efforts to avoid liquidation, Sears’ chairman Eddie Lampert successfully proposed a bid via his hedge fund, ESL Investments, to buy $5.2 billion in assets, including 425 stores. This could potentially save up to 45,000 jobs.
The iconic retailer’s once strong presence in the US has thinned significantly in recent years, with its sales falling significantly since 2014.
This lack of financial support has visibly eroded the stores’ allure on many levels, including a shortage of staff, stock, and upkeep in many location.
Lampert blames Sears’ descent on a shift in consumer spending and e-commerce, factors that haven’t yet affected Mexican retail sales.
The key to Mexico’s success? His name is Carlos Slim Helú. The richest man in Mexico, Slim purchased Sears Holdings through his retail holding Grupo Sanborns, which presently owns 99% of Sears Mexico.
Sears has operated in Mexico since 1947, and in 1997 Slim added Sears to his list of profitable business ventures, which include financial companies, a mobile phone empire, as well as businesses in construction and real estate.
Nearly 100 stores throughout Mexico operate under Sanborns, many of which are being remodeled, and three of these are even brand new. Sears Mexico’s total sales have also been growing year over year, with 3.4% positive growth in 2017.
Although it can’t be said that Sears Mexico is dominating the country’s retail market, its growth is in sharp contrast to the rapidly deteriorating reality Sears US is facing.
We visited Sears stores both in the US and in Mexico to get a sense of how they are doing in terms of appearance, products, staff, and general upkeep – and we saw some major differences.
There are about 100 Sears stores in Mexico.
- source
- Google Maps/Sears
Source: Bloomberg
When Sears filed for bankruptcy in mid-October, it had 687 stores, though it has closed many since then. Lampert’s plan is to cut the store fleet down to 425 in the US.
- source
- Google Maps/Sears
Source: Bloomberg, Business Insider, Business Insider
We visited different Sears stores in Mexico City, the first located in the prestigious World Trade Center in south-central Mexico City, where Sears and Sanborns are the main tenants.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Inside, the store had a tidy, well-kept appearance.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
In another three-story location in Mexico City, we were greeted by a colorful mannequin display.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
We’ve also visited US Sears stores in Jersey City, New Jersey, Woodbridge, New Jersey, and in the Richmond area of Virginia. At a Jersey City location, the store appeared to be in good shape at first glance as we walked in …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
… but as we dug deeper, we found that some sections were a bit of a mess.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
In the Jersey City, New Jersey, store, there was a small men’s section on the ground level that continued on the first level …
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
… while in Mexico the men’s section occupied a good part of the ground and first floor.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Sears Mexico’s departments appeared fully stocked throughout all sections.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
However, in the US, entire sections of the store in Woodbridge, New Jersey, looked empty.
- source
- Business Insider/Sarah Jacobs
Source: Business Insider
The furniture and appliances department was where I found the most customers in Mexico.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Although there seemed to be more customers in Mexico than we found in the US…
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
…it felt like there was more staff than customers in Sears Mexico, often with multiple employees working in one department.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Sears Mexico had a strong kitchen appliances selection.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
The electronic appliances department also had a good variety of products and brands…
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
…as well as an ample luggage section.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Everything seemed in place throughout the store in Mexico…
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
…but we did find a pile of bricks in the middle of the floor in Jersey City…
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
…and a fridge among the furniture, instead of in the appliances section.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
Even during holiday sales season in Mexico, clothes and items on sale were packed in a mostly tidy fashion.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
The few items in the US store’s clearance department were spread out to make it seem like there were more products.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
The children’s section was large in Mexico, filled with an abundant variety of toys and clothes.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
The children’s section also took up a large section of one floor in the US…
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
…but Mexico Sears provided displays with a higher-scale appearance all round, even in the kid’s department.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Most signs we found at a Sears in the Richmond, Virginia area were handwritten.
- source
- Business Insider
Source: Business Insider
But in Mexico, all the signs we saw were printed or laminated throughout the store.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
We also found many folding tables used for display in the US.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
Whereas in Mexico, stores had all displays on sturdy tables…
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
…and this was consistent through every department.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Sloppy mannequin displays were left leaning against the wall rather than propped upright in Jersey City, New Jersey.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
Mexican mannequins had a very different mood — they were elegantly dressed and displayed the latest collections…
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
…and many of them were striking lively poses.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Some of them were placed in stands with lights around them…
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
…and even the toddler mannequins were looking sharp.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
We found accessory racks in Jersey City, New Jersey, that were half empty.
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
Some displays had barely anything in them at all, such as in the jewelry section…
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
Source: Business Insider
…and this sock display in the Richmond, Virginia area.
- source
- Business Insider/Hayley Peterson
Source: Business Insider
In Mexico, racks were mostly full in areas surrounded by other racks displaying similar items.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Products were displayed in a visible effort to make them appealing.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
The women’s accessories department was one of the most cluttered departments in Mexico, but it was still orderly.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
We even found a motorcycle section in Mexico.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Even from the outside you notice a stark contrast between some Sears US and Sears Mexico stores.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
In Mexico, you get the impression that the stores are being well maintained.
- source
- Toya Sarno Jordan/Business Insider
Whereas your first impression at some locations in the US is one of decline …
- source
- George Frey/Getty Images
… and ruin.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images