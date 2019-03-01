SEA’s first Pokemon Go Safari Zone will be held in Sentosa – but you’ll only get to play if you’re lucky

At the event, players can catch “rare, shiny and never-before-seen Pokemon”, including Tropius, Unown and Shuckle, Sentosa said in a statement. Safari Zone Sentosa

Love Pokemon Go? Don’t miss this – the popular mobile game announced on Friday (Mar 1) that it is holding a special event in Sentosa for Pokemon Go players to catch rare in-game critters exclusive to Southeast Asia.

The event, which is organised by the Sentosa Development Corporation in collaboration with Niantic and The Pokémon Company, will run from Apr 18 to 22 across Sentosa island.

It is the first Pokemon Go Safari Zone event to be held in the region.

Other countries that have hosted the event previously include Japan, Taiwan, Denmark, and France.

While the event is free, only 100,000 players are allowed to participate. Players must bid for tickets online between Mar 5 to 7, with the winners selected via balloting. This essentially means that you’ll only be able to play if you’re lucky enough to get picked for a ticket.

Results will be announced on Mar 11, Sentosa added.

Travel agencies JTB and Panorama-JTB even announced a special package promising tourists from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines guaranteed tickets to the event while on holiday in Singapore.

The agencies said they have 200 packages available for each day of the event, which will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Read also: