SEA’s largest co-living space just opened at Funan – here’s a look at lyf, from human ‘hamster wheels’ to a ball pit for adults

If you’ve never lived in a co-living space before but want to give it a try, Ascott’s lyf (pronounced “life”) at Funan could be what you’re looking for.
As one of Singapore’s most established hospitality brands, Ascott’s foray into the millennial-targeted market comes with careful consideration and research on what young working adults actually want out of their living spaces.
This includes everything from social networking to learning opportunities and an emphasis on flexible work and play.
We visited the 412-room property – Southeast Asia’s biggest – on its opening day (September 5) to see if it’s all it’s made out to be and found that it ticked most (though not all) of the boxes.
Here’s what the lyf Funan experience is like in photos:
The best way to access lyf at Funan is through the Hill Street entrance.
There is only one “express” lift at Lobby C which goes directly up to the fourth floor of Funan, where lyf is located.
Once you exit the lift at the fourth storey, you’ll see lyf’s neon lights on your left.
The first thing you’ll notice is a laundry area located at the entrance.
The laundry room comes complete with ironing facilities and a small seating area for guests.
Also at the entrance is a reception armed with “lyf guards”, who help guests with various requests such as booking meeting rooms.
Various pop art pieces are on display in the property.
Grown-ups play with grown-up games – like this giant Connect Four.
How about a 0.6-metre deep pool?
The room doors at lyf are charmingly reminiscent of old shophouses in Singapore.
But while the doors looked old school, nothing about them was dated. At lyf, guests can open their room doors with digital keys on a mobile app.
If you choose to stay in one of the smaller rooms, this is what likely will greet you when you first open the door.
This is the “Up and Down” room for two people, which costs around S$170++ a night.
While it measures just 18 sqm, this room doesn’t feel too small for two, thanks to a clever L-shaped bunk bed design.
If you’d rather have just one bed though, you can opt for the “lyf Style”, which is also 18 sqm, and comes with a PlayStation in the room.
Also measuring 18 sqm is the “One of a Kind”, which has a queen bed, but somehow seems more spacious.
Travelling in a group? Not to worry, there are also apartments with multiple bedrooms (2-, 4- and 6-room) at lyf.
This is a shared bathroom in one of the 4-room apartments.
Rooms inside the apartments come with doors that have board games on them.
These apartments come with a small kitchenette and a larger-than-expected fridge. Perfect for those who love to cook.
Also perfect for those who love to eat, because there’s also a reasonably-sized dining/living area.
The biggest apartment comes with six bedrooms.
This duplex one has a cosy dining and kitchen area which can also be used as a meeting room, thanks to a Samsung Flip interactive smart screen typically used for presentations.
There are no television sets in any of the rooms at lyf. While this can be a bummer for TV addicts, Teo told Business Insider that apartment guests can cast media from their phones onto the interactive screens provided.
Other guests can stream shows on their mobile devices seamlessly since the property has a minimum standard of 4mbps per room, much higher than in other luxury properties in Singapore, she added.
Guests who prefer not to cook in their rooms can use the social cooking and dining spaces on level 5.
The Bond kitchen is also suitable for cooking classes, which are organised by lyf from time to time.
There are shared refrigerators for all guests at lyf to use freely, and also two kitchens reserved for guests who do not eat pork products.
Just outside Bond is a social pantry area where guests can mingle and eat their meals.
When it’s time to get working, guests can use the Connect space back at level 4 at any time at all.
Need a meeting room? No problem. Connect has a number of those available.
There is also outdoor seating with a great view of the old Hill Street Fire Station.
The public washrooms on this level are also designed in an Instagram-friendly way.
And because many millennials love to keep themselves fit and fab, there is also a small exercise corner with recommended workout instructions.
There are even yoga mats available if you need.
And for those who don’t like working out, these “hamster wheels” will give you a good work out while having fun.
While there is a very lovely infinity pool that can be viewed from lyf, guests do not have access to it unless they buy a pass from TFX fitness next door.
Those who wish to use TFX’s fully-equipped gym and pool can speak to the lyf guard on duty to find out the rates available to guests at the time.
