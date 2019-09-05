SEA’s largest co-living space just opened at Funan – here’s a look at lyf, from human ‘hamster wheels’ to a ball pit for adults

A bigger bedroom with a queen bed in one of Lyf Funan’s 4-bedroom apartments. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you’ve never lived in a co-living space before but want to give it a try, Ascott’s lyf (pronounced “life”) at Funan could be what you’re looking for.

As one of Singapore’s most established hospitality brands, Ascott’s foray into the millennial-targeted market comes with careful consideration and research on what young working adults actually want out of their living spaces.

This includes everything from social networking to learning opportunities and an emphasis on flexible work and play.

We visited the 412-room property – Southeast Asia’s biggest – on its opening day (September 5) to see if it’s all it’s made out to be and found that it ticked most (though not all) of the boxes.

Here’s what the lyf Funan experience is like in photos:

The best way to access lyf at Funan is through the Hill Street entrance.

caption A large orange question mark will tell you if you’re at the right place. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There is only one “express” lift at Lobby C which goes directly up to the fourth floor of Funan, where lyf is located.

caption You can’t miss it with the huge lighted sign above. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Once you exit the lift at the fourth storey, you’ll see lyf’s neon lights on your left.

caption Can’t miss this either! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The first thing you’ll notice is a laundry area located at the entrance.

caption The laundry area was placed at the entrance on purpose, deputy managing director of lyf, Mindy Tan said. This will hopefully attract passers-by and entice them into asking more about what the property has to offer, she explained. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The laundry room comes complete with ironing facilities and a small seating area for guests.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Also at the entrance is a reception armed with “lyf guards”, who help guests with various requests such as booking meeting rooms.

caption Don’t forget to say hi! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Various pop art pieces are on display in the property.

caption If you’re hungry for a snack, grab a bite from the vending machine. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Grown-ups play with grown-up games – like this giant Connect Four.

caption There are bean bags for you to sit on while playing. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

How about a 0.6-metre deep pool?

caption Ball pit, we mean. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The room doors at lyf are charmingly reminiscent of old shophouses in Singapore.

caption There were more designs other than these two. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

But while the doors looked old school, nothing about them was dated. At lyf, guests can open their room doors with digital keys on a mobile app.

caption Key cards are also available for those who prefer them. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you choose to stay in one of the smaller rooms, this is what likely will greet you when you first open the door.

This is the “Up and Down” room for two people, which costs around S$170++ a night.

caption The toilet cubicle and shower are separated on purpose so it doesn’t have to get awkward. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

While it measures just 18 sqm, this room doesn’t feel too small for two, thanks to a clever L-shaped bunk bed design.

caption Plenty of space below the bed to place your bags. The bed on the lower level also doubles-up as a day bed. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

If you’d rather have just one bed though, you can opt for the “lyf Style”, which is also 18 sqm, and comes with a PlayStation in the room.

caption It has a double bed and also costs around S$170++ a night. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Also measuring 18 sqm is the “One of a Kind”, which has a queen bed, but somehow seems more spacious.

caption You’ll have to be cool with sleeping really near the sink though. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Travelling in a group? Not to worry, there are also apartments with multiple bedrooms (2-, 4- and 6-room) at lyf.

This is a shared bathroom in one of the 4-room apartments.

caption Double sinks! Rejoice! source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Rooms inside the apartments come with doors that have board games on them.

caption You’ll have to play standing. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

These apartments come with a small kitchenette and a larger-than-expected fridge. Perfect for those who love to cook.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Also perfect for those who love to eat, because there’s also a reasonably-sized dining/living area.

caption An apartment like this one would likely cost from S$290++. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The biggest apartment comes with six bedrooms.

This duplex one has a cosy dining and kitchen area which can also be used as a meeting room, thanks to a Samsung Flip interactive smart screen typically used for presentations.

There are no television sets in any of the rooms at lyf. While this can be a bummer for TV addicts, Teo told Business Insider that apartment guests can cast media from their phones onto the interactive screens provided.

Other guests can stream shows on their mobile devices seamlessly since the property has a minimum standard of 4mbps per room, much higher than in other luxury properties in Singapore, she added.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Guests who prefer not to cook in their rooms can use the social cooking and dining spaces on level 5.

caption The shared kitchen area is called Bond, and guests can feel free to walk in whenever they feel like cooking up a storm. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The Bond kitchen is also suitable for cooking classes, which are organised by lyf from time to time.

caption Workshops and classes organised by lyf are free-of-charge for guests most of the time. The only time lyf guests need to pay for these classes is when there are material costs involved. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are shared refrigerators for all guests at lyf to use freely, and also two kitchens reserved for guests who do not eat pork products.

caption The kitchens are so well-equipped, there is no excuse to eat out when staying here. Also, having such good cooking facilities means guests with strict dietary restrictions can eat with peace of mind. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Just outside Bond is a social pantry area where guests can mingle and eat their meals.

caption Bright neon signs add a splash of colour to the walls, making them very Instagrammable. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

When it’s time to get working, guests can use the Connect space back at level 4 at any time at all.

caption The furniture is modular and guests can rearrange them however they please. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

Need a meeting room? No problem. Connect has a number of those available.

caption Guests can just walk in and use any room at any time, but they are advised to make a booking with the lyf guards in advance. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There is also outdoor seating with a great view of the old Hill Street Fire Station.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

The public washrooms on this level are also designed in an Instagram-friendly way.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And because many millennials love to keep themselves fit and fab, there is also a small exercise corner with recommended workout instructions.

caption Not exactly a gym, but good enough for an intense workout. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

There are even yoga mats available if you need.

caption source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

And for those who don’t like working out, these “hamster wheels” will give you a good work out while having fun.

caption It’s harder than it looks. source Business Insider/Jessica Lin

While there is a very lovely infinity pool that can be viewed from lyf, guests do not have access to it unless they buy a pass from TFX fitness next door.

Those who wish to use TFX’s fully-equipped gym and pool can speak to the lyf guard on duty to find out the rates available to guests at the time.