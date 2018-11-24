Netflix just dropped a new season of its Canadian series ‘Frontier,’ starring ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Jason Momoa

caption Jason Momoa in “Frontier” source Netflix

The third season of Netflix’s Canadian drama series, “Frontier,” starring Jason Momoa, debuted on Friday.

Netflix acquired the global rights to the series in 2016.

It was originally commissioned as Discovery Canada’s first original scripted series.

A significant aspect of Netflix’s strategy is acquiring TV shows outside of the US and introducing them to a worldwide audience. Some prime examples are British series “Bodyguard” and “The End of the F—ing World,” which debuted on the streaming giant this year outside of the UK.

But it’s not only British shows that Netflix is investing in. Netflix acquired the exclusive global rights to Canada’s period drama, “Frontier,” in 2016, according to Deadline. The show stars “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones” actor Jason Momoa as half-Irish, half-Native American violent fur trader Declan Harp.

READ MORE: Netflix turned ‘The Last Kingdom’ into a global hit, and it’s a worthwhile snack for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans

The six-episode third season dropped on the platform Friday. Netflix describes the series like this: “In 18th-century North America, ruthless trappers and entrepreneurs fight to wrest control of the fur trade from the mighty Hudson’s Bay Company.”

“Frontier” was commissioned as Discovery Canada’s first scripted TV series in 2016. It debuted on the network, then, before being streamed outside of Canada by Netflix, according to Deadline. The third season will air on Discovery Canada in December.

The strategy benefits both Netflix and the series’ original home, as Netflix adds more subscribers and the show gains a bigger audience. The strategy has benefited other series like British “The Last Kingdom” – a Viking drama which also premiered its third season this week and has become a global hit.

Watch the trailer for “Frontier” season 3 below: