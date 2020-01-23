Police say that at least 1 person is dead and 7 others are injured after shooting in downtown Seattle

caption Screenshot from a video posted by KIRO7 Seattle reporter Michael Spears shows ambulances and police gathering in Seattle, Washington on January 22, 2020. source Screenshot/Michael Spears/Twitter

Police on Wednesday night confirmed that a gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle on Wednesday night, killing one person and injuring seven others.

The Seattle Times said seven people are being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, including a 9-year-old boy, citing police. One person died at the scene.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said that police responded to reports of a shooting at 5 p.m. local time, according to The Washington Post.

The Seattle Times reported said seven people are being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, including a 9-year-old boy, citing police. One person died at the scene, and the others were taken to the hospital.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Both the homicide and gang units were on the scene, according to Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best. Police are still searching for at least one suspect.

Best later said that the shooting was not a random act and that an argument had taken place before outside a McDonald’s before shots were fired, according to Amy Clancy of local news outlet KIRO7.

“There were a lot of people outside, guns came out, and people started running,” Best said, according to The Seattle Times.

“Our hearts go out to the victims of tonight’s shooting in downtown Seattle and we commend the Seattle Police and Fire Departments for their swift response to this tragedy,” a spokesman for the Downtown Seattle Association said in a statement to KIRO7.”Criminal activity around Third and Pine has been persistent for far too long and too often has led to violence and innocent lives lost.”

Video taken by KIRO7 reporter Michael Spears shows first responders, police, and firefighters responding to the scene.