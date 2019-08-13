A group including Macklemore, Ciara, and Microsoft’s CEO will buy a stake in Seattle’s pro soccer team

A group of Seattleites from the music, sports, and tech scenes will buy a stake in the city’s MLS team, the Seattle Sounders, Bloomberg reported.

The purchasing group includes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, rapper Macklemore, singer Ciara, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Former Microsoft executive Terry Myerson organized the local group after hearing a group of California-based investors were looking to purchase the stake from Hollywood producer and former majority owner Joe Roth.

A collection of executives, celebrities, and investors with connections to Seattle will buy a stake in the city’s Major League Soccer team, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The group – including rapper Macklemore, Ciara, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella – are buying the stake owned by former majority owner Joe Roth, who once served as chairman for 20th Century Fox and Walt Disney Studios.

Here are some other members of the group purchasing the Seattle Sounders:

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood

Softbank Investment Advisors Partner Mark Agne

Former Fox Sports executive David Nathanson

Former Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews

The purchase comes after investors in California showed interest in the team, according to Bloomberg. Former Microsoft Windows chief Terry Myerson organized the local purchasing group during his last days at Microsoft, Bloomberg reported. Myerson said it was important of keeping the team in Seattleites’ hands.

“My family loves the Sounders and couldn’t imagine them being owned outside Seattle,” Myerson told Bloomberg.

Roth was the Sounders’ majority owner from 2007 to 2015, and held a stake after selling some of his ownership in the team. The sale’s terms closed July 31 and weren’t disclosed to the public.

The purchase places the celebrities and executives among current owners Adrian Hanauer, Vulcan Sports & Entertainment, and game-show host Drew Carey.

The Sounders are the second-place team in MLS’s Western Conference and play at CenturyLink Field, where the Seahawks also compete. Seattle’s MLS team is also the second in attendance for the year, with an average of 39,598 attendees per game, according to Bloomberg.

MLS has 24 participating teams spread across the US and Canada, with plans to add teams in Nashville, Austin, and Miami.

