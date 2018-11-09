Sebastian Stan says no one would tell him if his character was dying in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ on the day he shot the scene

- source
- Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube
- Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and his character dissolved at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”
- The actor spoke on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night about how his stunt double told him his character’s fate, but didn’t explain it so he had to go to the movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, who wouldn’t exactly tell him.
- “I went up to Anthony, and I said, ‘Anthony, what’s happening?’ and he goes, ‘Talk to Joe,'” Stan said. “So I went up to Joe…and he goes, ‘Did you talk to Anthony?’ and I was like ‘Am I dying?’ It was very cryptic.”
