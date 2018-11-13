Sebastian Stan told us the memory of Stan Lee he always thinks about with a smile

caption Stan Lee. source Frazer Harrison/Getty images

Sebastian Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes in the Marvel movies, told Business Insider his fondest memories of Stan Lee, who died on Monday.

Lee, the former president and chairman of Marvel Comics, was a fixture in the Marvel movies for the last decade as he made cameos in most of them.

The entertainment world was sad to hear about the death of Stan Lee on Monday at the age of 95. The former president and chairman of Marvel Comics had become the beloved face of the Marvel universe, popping up in cameos for the last decade in many of the big-screen adaptations starring the characters he helped birth in comic book form.

Because of his attachment to the movies, Lee was a favorite of the cast that has made up the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last 10 years.

Business Insider spoke to Sebastian Stan – who plays Bucky Barnes (aka, the Winter Soldier) in the MCU franchise – hours after Lee’s death hits the news, and he gave us some of his thoughts about the man.

caption Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in “Avengers: Infinity War.” source Marvel Studios

“I met him a few times and I knew he was really, really happy with the way the last 10 years had been able to really cater to his characters,” Stan said while promoting his upcoming movie “Destroyer” (opening in theaters December 25). “How the filmmaking and technology kind of caught up to them and you got this amazing decade of filmmaking that is thanks to him. So I know he enjoyed that very much and being in them.”

But Stan, who admits that though Lee was 95 he was still in shock to hear of his death, said what he’ll always take with him are personal moments he had with the Marvel legend, who would always remind the actor of the importance of Bucky to the MCU.

“He always said to me, ‘Bucky’s one of the good guys, you have to remember that,’ and I always smiled when I heard that. I still think about that.”

On Monday, Stan posted this touching photo on his Instagram account of he and Lee, with a caption that read, “Thank you great legend. You will be missed. I wouldn’t be here without you.”