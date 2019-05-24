The SEC is reportedly investigating whether Boeing was transparent enough with shareholders about problems with the 737 Max

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is investigating whether Boeing gave shareholders sufficient information about problems with its 737 Max aircraft, Bloomberg reported.

The agency is also reportedly examining financial documents from the aerospace manufacturer to determine whether it properly accounted for the potential impact of issues associated with the 737 Max.

The SEC declined to comment. Boeing did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Boeing has come under scrutiny following two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max aircraft. In October, a Lion Air flight crashed and killed all 189 people on board, and in March, an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed and killed all 157 people on board.

The 737 Max has been grounded in many countries since March as technology designed to prevent the aircraft from stalling has come under scrutiny. During both crashes, the technology activated because of false sensor readings and pushed the planes downward at too steep of an angle, and media reports have raised questions about how Boeing developed and communicated about the technology. Boeing has finished developing a software update it will give customers to fix the issue, but the update must first receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fallout from the crashes has reportedly cost Boeing at least $1 billion.

