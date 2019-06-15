1,400 people have died so far in the second largest outbreak of Ebola in history

caption A doctor wearing protective clothing. source Getty Images/John Moore

1,400 people have died from the current outbreak of Ebola in Central Africa.

There have been 2,100 cases so far in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust, said the outbreak was “truly frightening” and shows “no sign of stopping any time soon.”

However, the Wellcome Trust and the UN have not declared it an international emergency.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The Ebola virus epidemic in Western Africa was the most widespread outbreak of the disease in history, killing over 11,000 people and spreading to ten countries, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, Spain, and the United States.

On June 14, the World Health Organization released a statement declaring another Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda is a health emergency in the region, but does not meet the criteria of an international emergency. The UN also declared the outbreak is not yet a global emergency but it is “an extraordinary event” of deep concern.

However, officials are concerned about the spread of the disease, and the fact there isn’t sufficient money to fight it.

“The Committee is deeply disappointed that WHO and the affected countries have not received the funding and resources needed for this outbreak,” the WHO statement says. “The international community must step up funding and support strengthening of preparedness and response in DRC and neighboring countries.”

Read more: Why Ebola Is Such A Uniquely Terrible Virus

So far, there have been up to 2,100 cases of Ebola in this recent outbreak, and 1,400 people have died.

Jeremy Farrar, the director of the Wellcome Trust, said it was “truly frightening” and shows “no sign of stopping any time soon.”

“If I look back to a similar time in West Africa in 2014, prime ministers and presidents were talking about Ebola,” he said, according to ScienceMag. “Frankly, that has not happened in this outbreak.”

Since the virus spread to Uganda, nearly 4,700 health workers in 165 health centers and clinics have been vaccinated, according to the Guardian.

“There are now more deaths than any other Ebola outbreak in history bar the west Africa epidemic of 2013-16, and there can be no doubt that the situation is escalating towards those terrible levels,” said Farrar in a statement. “We urgently need a change in response to help stop Ebola spreading and save lives.”