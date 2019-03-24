A second Parkland shooting survivor has reportedly committed suicide

caption Women hug each other as they visit a makeshift memorial setup in front of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February 2018 in Parkland, Florida. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A second Parkland shooting survivor has reportedly died by suicide.

Police are still investigating, but authorities said a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died in an “apparent suicide” Saturday night.

The Miami Herald says that unidentified sources claim the student was a sophomore at the school.

The school was the site of a February 14, 2018 massacre that saw 14 students and three teachers killed after a student opened fire at the school in the US’ deadliest high school shooting.

A second Parkland shooting survivor has died by suicide, The Miami Herald reported Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Coral Springs police told INSIDER that a current Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student died in an “apparent suicide” Saturday night.

The student’s identity hasn’t been released, but the paper reported that unidentified sources said he was a male sophomore at the school. It is an ongoing investigation.

The death comes less than a week after Sydney Aiello, who graduated from MSD High School last year, died by suicide.

Aiello’s mother told CBS Miami after her death that her daughter struggled with survivor’s guilt, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, and struggled to attend college classes over fears of being in a classroom.

An estimate for the National Center for PTSD projects that 28 percent of people who have witnessed a mass shooting develop post-traumatic stress disorder and approximately one-third develop acute stress disorder, in addition to being at an elevated risk for developing a wide range of mental health conditions.

As the United States averaged at least one mass shooting per month in 2018, research has found repeated exposure to coverage and social media content of violent attacks contributes to a higher risk for developing post-traumatic stress.