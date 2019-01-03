Second runner-up in Miss Universe pageant thanks plastic surgeon for ‘excellent work’ in viral post showing before-and-after photos

Miss Universe Venezuela 2018 Sthefany Gutierrez’s “before and after” cosmetic surgery photos. Instagram / froilanpaez

The relentless pursuit of beauty sometimes entails going under the knife to alter certain facial features.

Miss Universe 2018 second runner-up Sthefany Gutierrez has apparently acknowledged openly that she had some work done, and the “before and after” photos are now making the rounds on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthefany🦋Gutierrez🌹Gutierrez🐍 (@sthefanygutierrez1) on Dec 19, 2018 at 11:44pm PST

Photos of the 19-year-old Venezuelan beauty queen were uploaded on Instagram on Christmas Day by Froilan Paez, a doctor who specialises in “aesthetic and functional nasal surgery”, according to his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR FROILAN PAEZ S (@froilanpaez) on Dec 24, 2018 at 2:17pm PST

Hashtags #rhinoplasty (nose job), #mentoplasty (chin surgery), #otoplasty (ear surgery) were written in the Instagram post’s caption.

The Venezuela-based doctor shared the Instagram post with over 188,000 followers and even tagged Gutierrez’s Instagram account in the caption. The post has since garnered over 23,000 “likes”.

While many celebrities shy away from revealing that they have had cosmetic surgery in the past, Gutierrez seemed unfazed by Paez’s Instagram post, and even publicly thanked him for his work.

She wrote a comment on the post in Spanish thanking the doctor for his “professional attention and excellent work”, according to a translation by Philippine Daily Inquirer. She ended off the comment by writing: “The best! See you soon!”

Paez later uploaded more photos of Gutierrez on Tuesday (Jan 1) using the same hashtags.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR FROILAN PAEZ S (@froilanpaez) on Dec 31, 2018 at 8:18am PST

Earlier on Dec 17 last year, he had also posted a photo of her just after she was crowned second runner-up in the Miss Universe 2018 pageant. In that post, he also used hashtags such as #rhinoplasty and #nosejob.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR FROILAN PAEZ S (@froilanpaez) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:06pm PST

Paez’s Instagram page is filled with “before and after” shots of his clients, and it seems like Gutierrez isn’t the only pageant star he’s worked with.

The doctor previously posted photos of Miss Teen World 2018 Victoria Buhazi, with #rhinoplasty and #nosejob written in the accompanying caption. He also tagged Buhazi’s Instagram page in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR FROILAN PAEZ S (@froilanpaez) on Dec 3, 2018 at 2:43pm PST

Read also: