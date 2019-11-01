See the secret airplane bedrooms where flight attendants sleep on long-haul flights

caption Flight attendants need to take power naps to stay alert. source Courtesy of Boeing

Flight attendants get breaks on long-haul flights to recharge and stay energized.

They have their own bedrooms in which to take power naps.

These bedrooms are hidden from passengers: they can be tucked behind a secret stairway or even accessed through a secret hatch that looks like a typical overhead bin.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Flight attendants are humans too, and just like everyone else, they need to sleep on long-haul flights.

But where do they do it?

Most Boeing 777 and 787 airliners have a secret stairway that leads to a tiny set of windowless bedrooms for the cabin crew – including hidden bedrooms for pilots – that few people know exist.

See what the secret cabins look like.

It depends on the plane, but usually crew rest areas are hidden behind the cockpit, above first class, like on this Boeing 777.

caption In a Boeing 777, the rest area is above first class. source Boeing

Secret stairs lead up to the bedrooms where the cabin crew sleeps.

caption Stairs can be hidden behind a nondescript door. source Chris McGinnis / TravelSkills.com

Like a speakeasy but without the booze, steps are hidden behind an inconspicuous door. They can usually be found near the cockpit, and a code or key is needed to get to them.

caption You need a code or key to unlock the door. source Courtesy of David Parker Brown, AirlineReporter.com

But some cabins are entered through a secret hatch that looks like a typical overhead bin. This is on American Airline’s Boeing 773.

caption Overhead bins can also be hiding access to a rest area. source Chris Sloan, Airchive.com

A sign divulges what’s behind these doors (eight crew member bunks), though you’ve probably never read it that closely.

caption “For Crew Use Only” signs might be a giveaway to what lies behind. source Chris McGinnis / TravelSkills.com

Upstairs are cramped, windowless bedrooms with eight beds (or seven, depending on the airline). This is the cabin’s rest area on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

caption Beds are separated by curtains. source http://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/the-interior-of-the-crew-sleeping-quarters-on-the-boeing-news-photo/138786921?license

The crew certainly seems to enjoy the overhead rest areas on Boeing 777s, which, depending on the airline, can fit six to 10 bunks, as well as personal storage space for each crew member.

caption Crew members also have personal storage areas in these spaces. source Boeing

On the Boeing 777, pilots have their own overhead sleeping compartments, which feature two roomy sleeping berths, as well as two business-class seats, and enough room for a closet, sink, or lavatory, depending on the airline.

caption Pilots have their own space to unwind. source Boeing

The beds, which are generally around six feet long and two and a half feet wide, are partitioned by heavy curtains meant to muffle noise.

caption Blankets are a nice touch. source Martin Deutsch / Flickr, CC

A strict “one per bunk” warning advises against any funny business.

caption These areas cannot be used during taxi, takeoff, or landing. source Chris McGinnis / TravelSkills.com

Bunks generally have reading lights, hooks, and mirrors, as well as some personal storage space. Usually they come with blankets and pillows, occasionally even pajamas.

caption The areas are simple, but fully equipped. source Flickr/Sudarshan P

Though some — and this varies by airline — are a little more high end, and feature entertainment systems. Some airplanes, like Air Canada’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner, have flat, open sleeping areas.

caption Some rest areas have entertainment systems. source Reuters/Aaron Harris

Other planes, like this American Airlines Boeing 773, have partitioned-off beds along an aisle, reminiscent of a cruise ship. The aisle is so low that you have to duck to walk through it.

caption The rest area on the Boeing 773 looks like that of a ships. source Chris Sloan, Airchive.com

Others have bunk beds that are stacked on top of each other, like this Malaysian Air A380 plane.

caption Bunk beds are also common. source Courtesy of David Parker Brown, AirlineReporter.com

While most rooms seem claustrophobic, this luxe cabin on Singapore’s Airbus A380 looks pretty comfortable.

caption Silky pillows feel luxurious. source Courtesy of David Parker Brown, AirlineReporter.com

There’s no room to stand up.

caption The rest areas are small, but comfortable. source Courtesy of Boeing

An earlier version of this story was written by Jim Edwards.