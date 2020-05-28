19 hidden beaches around the world that locals don’t even know about

caption It’s not always easy to find quiet, empty beaches, but it is worth it. source Shutterstock

Many beautiful beaches around the world are fairly quiet, secluded hidden gems.

Black Island in Palawan, Philippines, has lush foliage and caves that are perfect for underwater exploration.

Some beaches, like Hole in the Wall, Coffee Bay, South Africa, are surrounded by nature.

Although relaxing along shimmering blue waters is ideal, we all know that crowds can sometimes turn what should be fun-in-the-sun into a struggle to find some peace and quiet away from rowdy, loud beachgoers.

From isolated shores to wildlife-filled areas, here are 19 hidden-gem beaches from around the world:

Chumphon Province in Southern Thailand has plenty of white-sand beaches.

caption Chumphon Province. source Shutterstock

This province is located in Southern Thailand, and it remains relatively untapped by tourists.

Chumpon has a series of over 40 islands that visitors can explore and also offers local fisherman villages that serve as homestays for guests.

Those interested can participate in coral rehab efforts and other eco-friendly initiatives on the islands.

You might find sea turtles at the Playa El Esteron in San Miguel, El Salvador.

caption El Cuco beach on Playa El Esteron. source Shutterstock

You can find the super remote, quiet Playa El Esteron on the eastern side of El Salvador, far away from any beach crowds found in more popular destinations like El Tunco, which is a dazzling beach, known for its surf, unique rock formations, and killer sunsets.

Head to Playa El Esteron if you’re in search of calm, warm waters and a chill, laid-back atmosphere. And keep an eye out for sea turtles.

Anse Georgette in Praslin, Seychelles, is quite secluded.

caption Anse Georgette. source Shutterstock

Located in Praslin, Seychelles, Anse Georgette is an unreal beach that remains undeveloped and therefore largely unknown to tourists.

Unlike the more popular beaches of Anse Lazio or Anse Source, this white-sand beach tends to be relatively empty, making for a quiet beach day.

Kujira-jima in Setouchi, Japan, provides relaxation away from anyone else.

caption Kujira-jima. source Shutterstock

Referred to as Whale Island by locals due to the island’s resemblance to a whale’s silhouette, this uninhabited private island can typically be rented by only one group per day.

This isolated island is located 30 minutes from Uno Port in Tamano City and offers visitors calm waves, serene scenery, and activities that include fishing, kayaking, and more.

Bozukkale Bay, Marmaris, Turkey, offers a quiet and relaxed atmosphere.

caption Bozukkale Bay. source Shutterstock

This charming beach on the southern tip of the Bozburun peninsula can only be reached by boat.

In addition to views of the Greek island of Rhodes, Bozukkale Bay offers visitors a quiet, relaxed atmosphere.

It’s tricky to get to Panther Beach in California, United States.

caption Panther Beach. source Shutterstock

This remote beach is located about 10 miles north of Santa Cruz.

The only way to get to the untamed Panther Beach is by pulling over into an unmarked lot while driving on Highway 1 and hiking down a narrow, steep trail to the beach.

With crashing waves, looming cliffs, and a picture-perfect golden sandstone arch, it’s a quintessential NorCal beach that deserves to be explored.

Black Island in Palawan, Philippines, is perfect for underwater exploration.

caption Black Island. source Shutterstock

This beach features towering, dark cliffs that stand out against bright, clear waters and lush, green foliage.

Characterized by swimmable caves lined with stalactites and stalagmites and a colorful coral garden situated in the middle of a shipwreck that dates back decades, Black Island a great place for those who enjoy snorkeling and underwater exploring.

You’ll have to go on quite a trek to get to Nanjizal in Land’s End, West Cornwall, England.

caption Nanjizal in Land’s End. source Shutterstock

This craggy, scenic beach is exceptionally secluded and only accessible by walking about an hour through working farms on unsigned footpaths.

Granite cliffs, caves, and coves make the trek along the isolated Cornish coast well worth the hassle.

Nanjizal is also home to the stunning natural arch, Song of the Sea, and epic rock formations, including Diamond Horse.

Punta Aderci in Abruzzo, Italy, is surrounded by impressive cliffs.

caption Punta Aderci. source Shutterstock

As a lesser frequented region of Italy, Abruzzo is a smart choice for visitors looking to take a beach vacation minus the crowds of somewhere more popular, like the Amalfi Coast.

For those who appreciate unspoiled natural habitats that include sand dunes, rolling meadows, wildflowers, and a mountainous backdrop, check out Punta Aderci.

Gunung Payung Beach in Badung Regency, Bali, is known as a “hidden beach.”

caption Gunung Payung Beach. source Shutterstock

Nestled within Bali’s southern coast, this remote beach is home to more than sparkling, warm waters. Gunung Payung Beach offers natural barrier reefs and calm waters for safe swimming and snorkeling.

A Balinese Hindu temple complex of the same name is located on a cliff about 300 steps above the beach, too. You can take in panoramic views of the entire beach for the temple, making the small hike up worth it.

You’ll need a special vehicle to get to Playa Mina in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

caption Playa Mina. source Shutterstock

Also called “Zapotillal,” this beach is only accessible by a 4×4 vehicle – so unless you’re ready for an adrenaline-pumping excursion, choose another place.

Thanks to its lack of easy access, this beach typically isn’t crowded. Instead, you’ll find shimmering sand, tide pools, bright-blue water, and solitude.

Just be sure to bring everything you need for the day, since not much else is around except the beach.

Hole in the Wall, Coffee Bay, South Africa, has a few major draws.

caption Hole in the Wall, Coffee Bay, South Africa. source Shutterstock

Situated in the Eastern Cape, Coffee Bay is an off-the-beaten-path, pebbled beach known for its remoteness, nature-packed hiking trails, surfing, and more.

The biggest draw is perhaps the Hole-In-The-Wall landmark, an arch in the mountain which you can swim underneath and find yourself surrounded by the warm waters of the Indian Ocean.

Hiriketiya Beach in Sri Lanka is surrounded by nature.

caption Hiriketiya Beach. source Shutterstock

Just a quick drive from Tangalle, Hiriketiya Beach is a tiny horseshoe-shaped bay that features great surf and laid-back tropical vibes away from the bustle and traffic common to many beaches in the area.

This untouched bay is surrounded by lush coconut palms and is yet to be overwhelmed with tourists.

Skoutari in East Mani, Greece, is tranquil and calm.

caption Santa Barbara Byzantine Church at Skoutari. source Shutterstock

Looking to get away from the crowds of the Peloponnese? Then head to the secret beaches of Skoutari.

Its three pebbly beaches – Kalamakia, Skoutari, and Agia Varvara – are divided by rocky sea cliffs, and they offer a tranquil, calm atmosphere where you can unwind.

You can see a shipwreck at Kitty Miller Beach in Phillip Island, Victoria.

caption Kitty Miller Beach. source Shutterstock

This quaint beach on Phillip Island’s southern shore is an excellent choice for snorkelers looking for a hidden beach to explore.

Protected by reef and cliffs, its calm waters offer adventurous visitors the chance to see a range of wildlife that include zebrafish and stingrays.

Kitty Miller Beach is also the site of the SS Speke that was shipwrecked in 1906. Visitors can still see the nose of the ship.

Honohoshi Beach in Setouchi, Japan, has rugged and rocky hills.

caption Honohoshi Beach. source Shutterstock

This hidden beach is incredibly secluded and it offers visitors a dynamic, rocky coastline to soak in and admire.

Though not a stereotypical white-sand beach, Honohoshi Beach has a striking landscape characterized by large, smooth round stones and rough, crashing waves.

Don Pedro Island in Florida, United States, has an abundance of wildlife.

caption Don Pedro Island. source Shutterstock

From mangrove forests to picturesque sandy beaches, you won’t get bored of the scenery at Don Pedro Island.

Accessible by private boat or ferry, this stretch of 1.3 miles of public beach is ideal for those looking for a chill beach day surround by preserved nature and an abundance of wildlife.

While visiting, you might see tortoises, manatees, hawks, and more.

Port des Canonge in Mallorca, Spain, is a quiet stone beach.

caption Port des Canonge. source Shutterstock

This little-known former fishing village offers visitors who are willing to walk nearly 4 miles down to its pebbly shore a serene day in the sun.

Surrounded by old stone-huts called “escars” that at one point in history were used to store boats, Port des Canonge is a charming enclave where you can appreciate nature all by yourself.

Anse Coco in La Digue, Seychelles, is picture-perfect.

caption Anse Coco. source Shutterstock

This beach isn’t the easiest to get to, but don’t let a short trek keep you from having the secluded area to yourself.

Anse Coco is a half-hour hike from Grand Anse and with scenery that includes enormous boulders, looming palms, and turquoise waters. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful, quiet beach in Seychelles.

