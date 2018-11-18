New York City’s secret subway line with antique cars is going back into service — here’s what it’s like to ride it

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The New York City subway system is one of the most fascinating curiosities in a city full of mysteries. Miles of underground track shrouded in darkness, littered with abandoned stations and secret passageways – it’s a common object of desire for the urban explorers among us.

And, occasionally, New York City acknowledges the delightful mystery surrounding its 24-hour transportation system. The annual “Holiday Nostalgia” train line, seen above, is a perfect example of this.

The train line, consisting of eight vintage New York subway cars from several different eras, runs for a few weekends each year – from the Sunday after Thanksgiving to the end of the year, only on Sundays. It costs the same $2.75 as any subway ride.

So what’d we do? We got on the train and took a ride, of course! This is what it’s like.

I got on at the Second Avenue stop in Manhattan — when I snapped these photos in 2016, the train ran between the Second Avenue stop in Manhattan and the Queens Plaza stop in Queens.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

In 2018, the holiday train is running on the F line starting at the 2nd Av station, and via the A/C/D line from the 125th St station. It makes a handful of stops at major stations along the way – like Columbus Circle and Herald Square – “as an ode to the holiday shopping season,”

As you can see from 2016’s schedule, the train ran throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. and concluding at about 5 p.m. It’s similar in 2018, but there are a few changes.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The schedule is slightly different for 2018. According to the Metropolitan Transit Authority, the train “will depart from 2nd Avenue on the F line in Lower Manhattan and run along 6th Avenue in Manhattan to 47th-50th/Rockefeller Center before heading up the Central Park West line, where the train will stop at 59th St – Columbus Circle before making its way up to 125th St on the A/C/D lines in Harlem.”

Even though we arrived at 12:30, there were already a bunch of people waiting — some were clearly tourists; others were clearly New Yorkers.

caption You can tell the difference between tourists and New Yorkers pretty quickly after living here for a while. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A ton of people on the train were dressed in period-appropriate clothing. Of note, these are <b>not</b> paid actors.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The gentleman here in the white hat told me that he and his crew were going to a party afterward at Webster Hall, an event space/concert hall in Manhattan’s East Village.

caption The event at Webster Hall was called <a href=”http://www.villagevoice.com/slideshow/jazz-age-tea-dance-turns-back-time-9450561″>the Jazz Age Tea Dance</a> — it’s an opportunity for people to dress up as if it’s the 1920s, dance to jazz, and drink classic cocktails. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

But you’re here for the train, right? So was I! It arrived about 10 minutes ahead of its 1:03 p.m. departure time — plenty of time for photos!

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There’s no running to the train given that no one’s using the vintage subway line like an actual subway line. Subways in New York don’t usually stand in a station for longer than a minute or two, but this one stops to pose for photos for at least a few minutes.

Just like any New York subway, the “Shopper’s Special” (as it was called in 2016) rolls into the station at high speed:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Since the vintage subway line runs during the holidays, it’s festooned with Christmas wreaths on the back and front:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

While the train was stopped, people dressed in anachronistic clothing posed for photos next to the antique train cars:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There are some amazing details on these old train cars:

caption Like this whistle! source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

caption And these air vents! source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

OK, enough is enough: It’s time to get on this train and take a ride through history!

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Right off the bat, the level of detail is stunning. Old advertisements run through each car:

caption The “Subway Sun” was the name of the subway’s courtesy campaign in the 1940s. There are echoes of these courtesy signs in today’s subway, care of the MTA. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Many of the advertisements on the first train car were from the 1940s, such as this advertisement for war bonds:

caption The “Mighty 7th” war loan ad ran shortly after the Allied victory on the Western front, in May 1945. It’s modeled on the Joe Rosenthal photograph of US soldiers raising an American flag in Iwo Jima. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The cars are near-perfectly restored, from the metal “straps” to the yellow-orange seats.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The lightbulbs have all been replaced, and the ceiling fans are all running (pushing air out of the vents along the top of the car).

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

This car was built in 1932 by the American Car and Foundry company, so it’s assuredly gotten some love in the past 80 years.

caption This car, and the rest of the cars on the vintage train line, are usually out of service and on display at the New York Transit Museum. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

In addition to restoring the lighting and ventilation systems, the MTA also restored the station ID placard. Remember how there weren’t always screens everywhere?

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

A lot of the fun is in the details. I couldn’t stop gawking at every old advert, like this adorable Wrigley’s ad:

caption “Chew it after every meal!” source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And this amazingly inexpensive soap. Just five cents!

caption Who doesn’t want to <em>glow</em> with health? source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There’s something inherently more classy about calling it the “City of New York” instead of just New York City, isn’t there?

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Nearly 100 years later, and the New York subway is still running ads for New Yorkers (and tourists!) to visit Coney Island.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Some of the ads are for events long passed, like this “I Am An American — Citizenship Day” — an apparently free event in Central Park.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And yes, Citizenship Day is a real American holiday that you’ve probably never heard of (I certainly hadn’t).

It takes place on September 17 every year and serves to commemorate the signing of the US Constitution (on September 17, 1787). The holiday was originally called “I Am An American Day,” which was celebrated during the 1940s; it became “Citizenship Day” in the early 1950s. Probably not a bad idea considering America’s history as a nation of immigrants.

To the next car! The line keeps the doors between cars open, so you can freely walk through its eight cars:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The next car was even older, from 1930, also built by American Car and Foundry.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

This is <b>not</b> a bathroom — this is for subway operators, despite looking like some sort of nightmare prison:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

This MTA worker even dressed the part:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The sliding doors were far less safe on these early trains. If you got caught in between, it felt as if two metal doors were closing on you!

caption You can even see where the doors slot into the train car walls. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Despite the subway car being from the 1930s, advertisements in this car started erring toward the 1960s:

caption This ad would’ve run after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

This older car looked a bit worse for wear — the metal “straps” were extra worn, and the fans were worryingly close to riders’ heads:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The seats have clearly been replaced, but they still retain the same charm of their original form:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And our friends dressed in vintage clothing made another appearance, classic photography gear in-hand:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Stuff like emergency brakes are notoriously low-tech:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There were some adorably bizarre seats on this first car:

caption I didn’t have to ask whether it was OK to take this woman’s photo because she’s married to me. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

It’s pretty delightful seeing modern fashion juxtaposed with these classic subway cars:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Next car!

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The next car was far more modern, but that’s not because it was built much more recently than the other cars:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The “straps” were much newer, as was the lighting and the seats. This looked the closest to the modern New York subway:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Check out these <em>futuristic</em> oscillating fans!

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And these “modern” destination placards!

caption Who among us doesn’t have an RCA television? source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The subway map looked considerably different back when this train last ran:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

These cars ran through the 1970s — some of the riders were discussing when they used to ride on these trains in New York:

caption Check out this fantastic seat decoration! source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

For the final car, another throwback to the 1930s (though the decoration on the interior is from the 1940s):

caption Rather than opening a window (as is done now), the train’s conductor had to straight-up lean out in between train cars while stopping at stations. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Look at this tiny platform he’s standing on:

caption This is on a moving subway car, keep in mind. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The final car looked more like a train line than the modern subway system:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

It was full of the same adorably designed seats:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

And the placards on this one even lit up:

caption Pretty fancy. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

My final look into the train was perfectly representative of the bizarre mash-up of antique train cars with modern life: a woman, dressed in antique clothes, listening to music on her smartphone.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

We arrived at the Queens Plaza stop not long after boarding at Second Avenue in Manhattan. Here’s the Shopper’s Special antique train line as it rides away, with one of the many passengers posing for a final pic:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The Holiday Nostalgia train line runs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting on November 25 and ending on December 30.

Rides cost the same $2.75 that all subway rides cost, and you can take the train as many times as you’d like. But hurry up and do it sooner rather than later! It’s only running for a limited time, after all. Check out more info straight from the MTA right here.

And if you miss it, don’t worry too much – the entire subway line is normally on display at the New York Transit Museum.