The Secret Service arrested a government contractor outside the White House on an outstanding attempted murder warrant

- The Prince Georges County sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday evening.
A private contractor was arrested by the Secret Service after it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant on an attempted first-degree murder charge, according to multiple news reports published on Tuesday.
Twenty-nine year-old Martese Edwards was arrested after reporting for work at the White House, according to CBS News.
“The US Secret Service was notified by the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS) that Martese Edwards was the subject of a warrant issued out of Prince Georges County, MD,” a statement from the Secret Service said, CBS News reported.
“Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor,” the statement added.
It is not immediately clear what type of work Edwards had been doing at the White House, or how long he had been employed as a contractor there before his arrest.