Secretlab is making the official chairs for the League of Legends World Championship – and it’ll be available for sale too

Secretlab founders Ian Ang and Alaric Choo in their iconic chairs. The Business Times

Singapore’s Secretlab is on a roll.

Apart from earning five-star reviews for its gaming (and now also office) chairs, the seat-maker has now inked a multi-year global partnership with League of Legends developer Riot Games.

League of Legends is the world’s most-played game and most-viewed e-sports title, and its professional players will now rely on Secretlab chairs at the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) in North America, as well as three premier global events – The Mid-Season Invitational, the All-Star Event, and the World Championship.

Around 99.6 million fans tuned in to watch the World Finals of the 2018 World Championship, a record for esports viewership.

Secretlab will also sell the League of Legends Esports tournament-edition chairs throughout the gaming season.

Secretlab CEO and co-founder Ian Alexander Ang said the new collaboration was a major achievement unlocked for the company.

“Partnering with the world’s most premier e-sport to provide seating for their global tournaments is exactly what we set up Secretlab to do – creating the ultimate seating experience for gamers through the highest-caliber engineering and using materials of the highest grade,” he said.

In November last year, Secretlab also announced a collaboration with American e-sports company Cloud9 that would see it making Cloud9-edition chairs. A new training facility being built by Cloud9 will also be outfitted with these chairs.

