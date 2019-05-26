I replaced my traditional office chair with a $360 gaming chair, and I’m never going back

source Secretlab

I recently decided to upgrade the chair in my home office.

But instead of buying another office chair, I decided to look at gaming chairs.

Secretlab, a company known for its ergonomic gaming chairs, was kind enough to let me try its popular Omega chair.

Now I feel like I can’t go back.

The chair you sit on matters.

Sitting puts pressure on your body, and having insufficient support can lead to pain or poor posture, which puts stress on your shoulders, back, and neck.

After sitting uncomfortably in a standard office chair for too long, I decided to upgrade. But instead of just buying another office chair, I decided to look at gaming chairs instead.

PC gamers spend extraordinary amounts of time in front of a computer screen. They need supportive chairs so they can stay focused and perform at their best for long periods of time. I figured, if a chair can be good enough for them, it will definitely be good enough me, a regular computer user who spends a lot of time sitting in front of a desk.

I reached out to Secretlab – a company founded in 2014 by two competitive “Starcraft II” players – which was kind enough to send me one of their most popular chairs, the Omega, to use at home. The Omega retails starting at $360.

Here’s why I’m never going back to a traditional office chair after spending time working in Secretlab’s Omega chair.

The only negative about this chair was building it. The first part of the assembly process was easy, but putting it all together was arduous, and definitely requires two people.

Building the first half of the chair took maybe 20 to 30 minutes. But when it came time to attach the backrest to the bottom of the chair, and screw everything in perfectly, I realized this task was impossible for a single person.

Thankfully, my wife helped me finish building this chair after watching me struggle mightily. But it wasn’t easy, even for the two of us. Be warned!

Once it’s fully assembled, though, the Omega chair is a delight. It is both sturdy and soft at the same time. It’s like sitting on a cloud that’s perfectly molded to your body.

The Omega chair has excellent cushioning in the bottom and lower back of the chair, providing the ideal support where you need it.

This Omega chair came in the company’s Softweave fiber, which feels incredibly soft to the touch. It also stays cooler than a traditional leather chair.

Completing the package are two memory-foam pillows: one for your lower back, and one for your neck. Both come with the purchase of the chair.

Speaking of price, the Omega chair starts at $359. The Softweave version I got costs $20 more. But considering how expensive ergonomic chairs can be, I find this price very competitive, especially given the quality of what you’re getting.

I prefer the original design of the chair, but you can also spend about $30 more to get a special-edition chair with a pop culture flair to it. This one is is themed after Batman…

… and this chair is for anyone who roots for House Lannister from “Game of Thrones.”

Secretlab makes two other versions of this chair, aside from Omega: The “Throne” series is built for kids and smaller folks, while the “Titan” series is built with taller people in mind.

This chart from Secretlab can help you find the right chair based on your height.

After using the Secretlab Omega on a regular basis, I can’t imagine going back to a regular office chair.

I don’t know why I didn’t consider a gaming chair sooner.

The Omega chair has everything you’d want in a long-term chair. I notice I’ve been less tired and more focused when sitting at my desk, and I find myself slouching less often, too. It fits like a glove. The Omega chair is easily the most comfortable chair I’ve ever sat on.

If you’re in the market for a new office chair, unless you need to adhere to a certain style or status quo, I’d highly suggest looking outside the realm of office chairs and exploring a gaming chair instead. And I can’t recommend Secretlab’s Omega chair enough, especially as a starting point. Your back will thank you.