Secretlab’s co-founders still game together on weekends – and its CEO learned how to do business through games like World of Warcraft

Games like World of Warcraft and RuneScape taught Ian Alexander Ang (right), chief executive officer of Secretlab, skills in economics, cost accounting, and organisational structures. Though they run a successful business, Ang still games with his co-founder Alaric Choo (left) “quite a bit”. Secretlab

When Secretlab founders Ian Alexander Ang and Alaric Choo first started out, they were just a pair of humble gamers looking to build a chair that suited their needs.

It all began back in 2014, when Ang realised he could not find any good looking chairs that met his criteria of providing incredible comfort for long hours, were made with industrial grade materials, and had a local warranty.

After taking matters into their own hands and designing the ideal gaming chair, Ang and Choo thought they could sell a couple of chairs each month to friends and in closed communities where there is demand.

And boy, were their estimates way off.

Instead of selling just a couple of chairs, Secretlab is now one of the most recognisable gaming peripheral brands in the world, and has expanded from having two chair designs to a wide range of partnerships from e-sports organisations like Cloud 9 to media giants such as HBO and Warner Brothers.

To date, Secretlab has sold over 250,000 chairs worldwide, pulling in an estimated US$15 million (S$20.4 million) in sales last year, according to Forbes.

Friends for about seven years ever since meeting at a local e-sports tournament, its co-founders also found themselves on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list in 2018.

In a chat with Business Insider, Choo and Ang said that a large part of their success can be credited to Secretlab being a founders-led company, especially since running a “super-growth” company requires high adaptability.

“Almost everything changes when you’re selling five chairs a day, to 50 chairs a day, to 1,000 chairs a day,” Ang said.

Running a company that just keeps growing is no mean feat, that’s for sure. “No matter how calculated your decisions are, you don’t know if things will turn out good,” the 27-year-old said.

Despite the challenges, it’s the small things that keep the duo “obsessed” with the business.

For instance, nothing makes Ang’s day more than seeing a comment from a happy customer halfway across the world.

Here’s an example he gave:

What I learnt about business, I learnt from Warcraft

But this passion for work doesn’t necessarily mean they are workaholics, at least not according to traditional terms.

And while there’s a saying that you should never mix business with pleasure, these business partners still game together “quite a bit”. They even make it a point to reserve their weekends for playing first-person shooter (FPS) and multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games – and it’s all for the purpose of testing out their own chairs, of course.

They also play titles such as Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo 3, League of Legends, and Counter-strike: Global Offensive.

In fact, Ang says that gaming has taught him “more business and life lessons than anything I’ve learnt in a classroom”. Games like World of Warcraft and RuneScape taught him important skills in economics, cost accounting and organisational structures, he said.

“Avid gamers spend more time strategising and planning than actually playing the actual game. Finding the most efficient way often requires you to think outside of the box and the exact same thing can be said about running a business,” he added.

According to Ang, these game-taught skills are what’s keeping Secretlab ahead, and has served the company “tremendously well”.

That’s not all. Instead of being a hindrance, this steadfast friendship has given the company an added competitive advantage over others, Choo, who is also Secretlab’s technical and partnerships director, said.

A common issue many people face, he said, is that despite knowing their friends for a long time, they still know very little about “what makes their friends tick”.

“Having gamed competitively with someone for years gives you great insight into who they are as a person, how they react under pressure and how they deal with failure,” the 31-year-old said.

Making e-sport a sport

Secretlab’s special edition chairs on display at the 2019 SITEX convention. Business Insider / Lamont Mark Smith

Choo is of the view that the e-sports scene can only be legitimised in the eyes of the general public if businesses, e-sports athletes, and society work together to provide both financial and societal support for the scene.

With a business deeply connected to the local gaming scene, the duo said Singapore’s e-sports is “especially special” to them.

Fun fact: They used to play StarCraft II professionally as well.

With more non-endemic brands wanting to be part gaming scene, Ang believes e-sports, or at the very least, gaming, has gained some traction in recent times.

According to Ang, Secretlab was the “first to take gaming to these mainstream brands earlier this year, with the release of its Game of Thrones and Batman gaming chairs.

“Being able to work and learn from and with someone like Ian is one of the main advantages of this journey,” Choo said. The Business Times

It’s ‘grow or die’ time

Will there ever be a day when Secretlab makes more than just chairs?

Ang and Choo say the expansion of Secretlab’s product line depends on the confidence they have in producing something “unparalleled in quality – just like our chairs today”.

For now, their sights are set on expanding the availability of their chairs in more regions, and introducing a 24/7 customer support service.

“We know how difficult it is to stay on top of an industry, so we’ll continue investing even more into innovation with a grow-or-die mentality,” Ang said.

Crediting his competitive streak to the gaming career he once had, he said: “Nothing fuels me more than competition and crushing my opponents.”

Spoken like a true gamer, indeed.

