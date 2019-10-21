12 secrets behind Disneyland’s most famous treats

caption Some of Disney’s desserts are decorated entirely by hand. source Megan duBois

All of Disneyland‘s baked goods are made in-house at Disneyland’s Central Bakery.

The park’s treats go through multiple rounds of taste-testing before being sold to guests.

Disneyland’s conchas are made using a cast member’s family recipe.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Disneyland is known for its exciting rides, festive decorations, and, of course, its iconic baked goods.

Recently, Insider was able to get a sneak peek into the inner workings of how the park prepares and creates its famous desserts.

Here are some interesting things you might not have known about the treats at Disneyland.

No matter where you purchase your treats from, every baked good in Disneyland is made at the Central Bakery.

caption The Central Bakery (not pictured) is staffed by an entire team. source Megan duBois

Whether you’re eating a macaron on the southern tip of the park or enjoying a slice of cake by the entrance, every single baked good in the park is made by a small team of cast members at Disneyland’s Central Bakery.

Goods are delivered out of the Central Bakery before the park even opens — sometimes extra stops are made throughout the day if things are selling out.

caption If a dessert is popular, the Central Bakery might make several deliveries of it in one day. source Megan duBois

To keep the desserts tasting fresh, Disneyland’s Central Bakery delivers goods to different locations around the park right before it opens.

If popular treats begin to sell out, sometimes the Central Bakery will make additional delivery trips later in the day.

Every single macaron is hand-piped, hand-filled, and hand-decorated.

caption They aren’t decorated in bulk. source Megan duBois

Disneyland serves a variety of specialty macarons throughout the resort, but they are not entirely produced in bulk.

Each macaron is decorated and filled by hand – even the most intricate details are done by a cast member. For example, all of the candy corns on the Cars Land Halloween macarons are placed on the treat one-by-one.

Disneyland’s conchas are made using a cast member’s family recipe.

caption The conchas are hand-rolled every day. source Megan duBois

Disneyland famously sells “Coco”-themed conchas (a type of traditional Mexican sweet roll) around Halloween – and these treats are pretty authentic.

As Insider learned, these conchas are made using a cast member’s grandmother’s family recipe from Mexico. This same cast member who shared their recipe with the park hand-rolls the conchas each day.

Cast members press each chocolate chunk into the Jack-Jack Cookies by hand.

caption A cast member placed those chocolate chunks on there. source Megan duBois

At Disney California Adventure, parkgoers can find the very popular and large Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums inspired by “The Incredibles.”

The chocolate chunks on the cookie are not random – each one is hand-placed by a cast member before the dough is baked.

Each new menu item goes through multiple rounds of taste tests.

caption The churro cake went through 10 rounds of tasting. source Megan duBois

Every single baked good that’s released into Disney parks goes through multiple rounds of taste tests to get it just right.

Some offerings, like the “Coco”-inspired churro cake, have gone through up to 10 rounds of tasting just to nail down the recipe.

Read More: Disney’s epic cheese-themed food crawl only cost me $25. Here’s what it’s really like.

All of Disneyland’s special event cakes and displays are made by a small group of trained pastry chefs.

caption The team works in the Central Bakery. source Megan duBois

Whether you’re at an in-park event or celebrating a wedding in the resort, every single specialty cake in Disneyland is made by a small group of trained pastry chefs.

The team works out of a small room inside the Central Bakery, and this same group is responsible for creating larger-than-life seasonal displays around the park.

For example, they create the Oogie Boogie Halloween display at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa. Prior to Halloween, guests can watch the pastry masterminds assembling the “Nightmare Before Christmas” cake right in the lobby of the hotel.

Read More: 18 things you didn’t know about ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Mickey beignets are cut with a special machine before they are sent to the Mint Julep Bar to be fried.

caption They are cut using a sheeter machine. source Megan duBois

It takes a few steps to whip up a batch of the park’s famous Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets.

After the dough is prepared, each beignet is cut into the iconic Mickey-head shape using a special machine called a sheeter. This machine is fitted with a custom cutter that’s designed for the beignets.

After being prepared at the Central Bakery, these doughy shapes are sent to Mint Julep Bar to be fried as guests order them.

Read More: Disneyland’s hidden Starbucks sells special cups, treats, and villain-themed drinks. Here’s what it’s like inside.

Sometimes a treat won’t be fully completed until right before you order it.

caption In some cases, treats receive additional decorations after they are ordered. source Megan duBois

The Central Bakery doesn’t prepare every little detail on baked goods.

Certain small touches, like decorative chocolate bits and candies, are added on in separate locations after guests order them.

In some cases, decorations aren’t put on until later because the condensation of the fridge at the Central Bakery can melt away the special printing on certain types of candy decals or chocolate pieces.

The special checkerboard-style cake and icing patterns are simpler to make than they look.

caption This pattern can be done with all sorts of color schemes. source Megan duBois

Disney pastry chef Gracie Gomez said although this pattern seems intricate, it’s actually quite easy to make.

“We cut each colored cake with ring molds, then lay the rings of cake inside one another until it looks like a target. Then, repeat for each layer of cake,” she explained.

Sometimes the bakery does this with frosting, too, in order to create a grander effect when cutting and serving cakes.

Even though many treats get seasonal makeovers and look different during holidays, they follow the same recipe year-round.

caption Many of Disney’s cupcakes taste the same year-round even though their toppings change. source Megan duBois

During holidays like Halloween and Christmas, some of Disneyland’s most popular treats get seasonal makeovers – but they still typically have the same taste year-round.

For example, even though the Alien Macarons from Disneyland Park transform into vampires for Halloween or Santa Clauses for Christmas, they still have their signature lemon filling all year.

Read More: 11 amusement parks around the US that go all-out for Halloween

The gingerbread house you seasonally see during the Haunted Mansion ride is actually made out of food, and it’s also made at the Central Bakery.

caption The house’s design changes each year. source Courtesy of Disneyland

Each year, Disney’s Haunted Mansion attraction gets a fun “Nightmare Before Christmas”-themed makeover. And inside the ride, during the Grand Hall scene, a massive gingerbread house is added to the banquet table.

That house is actually made of cookies – it is designed, baked, and decorated by the team at the Central Bakery every year.

You’ll also probably smell gingerbread during the Great Hall part of the ride since Disney purposefully sprays the scent as you pass through.

Read More: